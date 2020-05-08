BORIS Johnson has said Britain needs the "same spirit of national endeavour" to defeat the coronavirus as Second World War veterans demonstrated to topple Adolf Hitler.

The Prime Minister has written to veterans to mark the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day and told them, despite the continued UK lockdown because of Covid-19, their efforts to defeat a "ruthless enemy" would "always be remembered".

Before the coronavirus outbreak, the UK Government opted to move the early May bank holiday, usually held on the first Monday of the month, to May 8 to allow the country to mark the 75th anniversary of the 1945 Victory in Europe celebrations.

But the ban on mass events, brought in on March 23 to stem the spread of the deadly virus, means the celebrations will be more low-key than initially anticipated.

In his letter to surviving veterans, Mr Johnson wrote: "On this anniversary, we are engaged in a new struggle against the coronavirus which demands the same spirit of national endeavour that you exemplified 75 years ago.

"We cannot pay our tribute with the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past; your loved ones may be unable to visit in person.

"But please allow us, your proud compatriots, to be the first to offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered."

The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Duchess of Cornwall, will lead the nation in a two-minute silence from Scotland, broadcast across national television and radio stations at 11am.

Later in the day, there will be a broadcast of Prince Charles reading extracts from King George VI’s diary, relating the experiences of his grandfather on VE Day in 1945. This will include the King’s relief that the war in Europe was over, the family’s iconic appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony, and having lunch with Sir Winston Churchill.

Tonight, the Queen will deliver a personal address from Windsor Castle. It will be broadcast on television at 9pm, the same time her father, King George VI, gave a radio address in 1945 to mark the cessation of hostilities on the continent.

Earlier in the day, the RAF will provide flypasts in Edinburgh, London, Cardiff and Belfast.

The Red Arrows will fly over London and modern Typhoon jets will appear overhead in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. The British public is being encouraged not to gather to watch any flypast but continue to follow public health guidelines on social distancing and enjoy the coverage from their homes and gardens.

Yesterday, Mr Johnson visited Westminster Abbey to pay his respects. He was welcomed to the abbey by Reverend Dr David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, and was invited to light a candle at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.

A moment of silence was then observed to remember all those who lost their lives during the Second World War. This was followed by a short prayer from Rev Hoyle.

Today from Downing Street, the PM will be observing the two-minute silence and speaking with a Second World War veteran via a video call.

VE Day will be marked with small commemorations in Parliament, with Speakers of both the Commons and the Lords expected to offer tributes.

They will be followed by a wreath-laying service in Westminster Hall, led by the Speaker's Chaplain, the Reverend Tricia Hillas, to coincide with the two minutes' silence at 11am.

A trumpeter from the Band of the Scots Guard will sound the Last Post and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle is due to read extracts from a speech given by then-prime minister Winston Churchill in the Commons on May 8, 1945, in which he announced the surrender of Germany, bringing the Second World War to an end in Europe.

The PM, in his letter to veterans, said those involved in the struggle to defeat Nazism were "quite simply the greatest generation of Britons who ever lived", praising both those who served on the front line and also those involved in the home front effort.

The Churchill biographer added: "Our celebration of the anniversary of the victory might give the impression that Hitler's downfall was somehow inevitable. You know better.

"You will remember moments of crisis, even desperation, as our country endured setback, defeat and grievous loss.

"What made the difference was your valour, fortitude and quiet yet invincible courage."

The PM's reference to "invincible courage" will draw further parallels with the UK's current situation.

Mr Johnson labelled the NHS "invincible" in its fight against Covid-19 in a speech following his own release from intensive care last month, having suffered from coronavirus symptoms.

Tributes to veterans of the 1939-45 war have come from across the political spectrum, echoing the PM’s words of gratitude.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “On this 75th anniversary of VE Day, Scotland pays tribute to our World War Two generation. We remember those who paid the ultimate price during the conflict, including the many innocent civilians on all sides.

“We also reflect on those who contributed to the war effort on the home front and the enormous sacrifices they made. We should be inspired by that generation’s bravery and also by their idealism and their determination, following the war, to build a better country and indeed a better world,” added the First Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, in a video message set to be released this morning, will highlight the legacy of "those that rebuilt and renewed our country after the war", singling out the formation of NHS.

"In normal times we would be paying tribute to their achievements in street parties, in gatherings and events at the Cenotaph. This year we can't do that, this year we can't be together," he is set to say.

"We commemorate those who stood together for a better future. We remember their service, and also their sacrifice.

"We also pay tribute to those that rebuilt and renewed our country after the war. Based on their values they built a better future.

"Theirs is an incredible legacy - the National Health Service, the welfare state, the recognition of human rights."

Sir Ed Davey, acting Liberal Democrat leader, said: "This anniversary we must honour the sacrifices made and recommit to ensuring that international cooperation and hard-won peace across Europe is protected so that we may never suffer the death and destruction of World War Two again."

Alister Jack, the Scottish Secretary, said: “Today, all our thoughts turn to the sacrifice made by so many 75 years ago.

“By VE Day, Scotland and the rest of the UK had lived through more than six years of global conflict. But those years of courage, pain and loss secured the freedoms and way of life we enjoy today and it is right that we take time to honour those who served.

“We are all currently living through difficult times but we will get through this. Now, more than ever, we can all learn from the bravery and fortitude of the wartime generation,” he added.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie and defence spokesperson Jamie Stone MP have today marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, said: “Like so many others I had hoped to spend this anniversary meeting with some of those who played a part in securing victory in Europe.

“We must never forget the struggle against fascism and the price that so many paid to keep our country safe and free.

“I hope everyone will join with me in remembering and paying tribute to everyone who laid down their lives in defence of our country.”

His colleague, Jamie Stone, the MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, who is the party’s defence spokesman, said: “Although the 75th anniversary of VE Day will be spent under lockdown, we can all take this opportunity to honour those who sacrificed for our freedom.

“My uncle Gavin was still an active British soldier in Germany as the guns fell silent on VE day. He continued in service until February 1946. He writes in his war memoirs of the horrors of finding concentration camps and ‘the age of fraternisation’ where he could help rebuild Germany. He was fortunate enough to return home but many of his brothers in arms were not.

“Today, I remember my uncle and the millions who died fighting in the war from the safety of my home. I also appreciate the current sacrifices of the armed forces working for our communities amidst this pandemic. I am sincerely grateful for the arrangement of virtual remembrance services in Scotland and across the UK to commemorate the heroes of World War II,” he added.