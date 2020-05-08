IN the years BC (Before Covid), my morning routine was consistent. First, perusal of the paper, starting with the sport followed by the death notices. Continued absence from the latter represented a pretty good start to the day. Omnipresent coronavirus has reversed that order. Now, my first port of call is the ever-expanding family notices. Worryingly, for a man in his eighth decade, the deaths section lengthens daily. Equally concerning, is my proximity to the average age of those whose demise is reported therein.

For many oldies the virus and its consequences have led us to reappraise how, when the time comes, we take our leave. Dealing with one’s own mortality is never an inviting prospect. However, we are wrong to bury, so to speak, our heads or any other parts, in the sand. At the very least we should make our wishes known. In the event of critical illness do we really want intubation or resuscitation? My mother had no doubts. Deciding whether she should or should not receive a life-prolonging, but not life-saving transfusion was never going to be easy. Her certainty that she had suffered enough eased some of the accompanying distress.