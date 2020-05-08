THE SCOTTISH Government is reviewing its Covid-19 testing strategy after the Deputy First Minster has been left “frustrated” by reports home care workers have been unable to be tested.

John Swinney has promised to investigate the reports as part of a review to be carried out today.

Yesterday, the Scottish Government came under fire after public health professor, Linda Bauld warned there was a “big problem” with the test, trace, isolate strategy – with the turnaround for test results currently averaging 30 hours.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Swinney admitted there was “clearly a communication failure” - amid reports of people unable to be tested within seven days.

Asked about the apparent delays for some key workers to be tested for Covid-19, Mr Swinney said: "One of the issues that I would have to say has frustrated us at times, is that we have had more testing capacity available than has been used."

He added: "I can assure you that the issues that you're raising - the practical, real, legitimate issues - need to be addressed, so that we can have an efficient testing strategy.

"For somebody to be told ‘look, there's a test available at Arbroath’, and you're living in Glasgow, is just not acceptable. I totally recognise that.

"So we have to make sure that the capacity is used to the full throughout the country.

"I live in the Tayside area and I've seen NHS Tayside really stretching the delivery of tests and reaching out to organisations asking them, 'do you have anybody that needs a test? Get them in here and we can get them tested'.

"There are really proactive steps being taken in different parts of the country to reach different groups and to make sure they can be tested, and perhaps we need to have a bit more of that in the country.

"But we'll certainly reflect on those points in the course of the review undertaken today."