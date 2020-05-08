A family of ducklings were spotted jumping off a flat in Glasgow as they left their nest for the first time.

The mallard ducklings had been nesting on the fifth floor balcony of a Shawlands flat when their mother took them on the perilous trip to a nearby river.

Cara Donnelly, 30, was the lucky resident who watched the ducklings hatch and grow under their mother’s care.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Testing strategy to be reviewed amid care worker reports

However, the Shawlands resident is no stranger to this sight as this is the ninth year in a row that mallard’s have chosen her balcony as a nesting spot.

Cara, a community staff nurse, said:

“In the first year when this happened I couldn't understand why the plant I potted kept on coming out of the pot until I spotted the duck there one morning.”

“I love that she chooses to live with me for a month every year.”

“I think it was the same duck for eight years but a different one this year as her beak and mannerisms were different”

“She goes to the river most evenings to get food, we leave out water but she never touches it.”

READ MORE: Scottish politics: Rebecca McQuillan: It’s one year to the election and all bets are off

“And to ensure she comes back we just don't plant anything in that pot now!”

“She doesn't even seem fussed about my cat, Hank, although he isn't allowed on the balcony while she’s there.”

While this may appear like strange behaviour for mallards, it is in fact perfectly normal at part of nature.

In the wild mallards will nest in trees for safety and, because of the ducklings being very light and covered in fluffy down, they usually come to no harm during the fall.

Cara states this too, saying that all of the ducklings were fine and most landed in the soft bushes nearby.

Mallards and their nests are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which makes it an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take any wild bird, or to take, damage or destroy its nest, eggs or young. So if you find one check the RSPB’s website for more information.