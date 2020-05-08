First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the Scottish Government is looking into expanding the current guidance about exercise during the lockdown.

However, she also confirmed the restrictions would be extended.

Advice for Scots currently states that exercise should be limited to one hour per day.

Ms Sturgeon said: “The only change that we’re considering in the immediate term is the guidance on outdoor exercise, as I mentioned yesterday and I will give you a further update on that over the weekend.”

The First Minister also said, on a call with the Prime Minister and leaders of the devolved administrations on Thursday, there was a “helpful recognition” that the four nations may move at different speeds, should the available data allow it.

Addressing the economic problems caused by the lockdown, the First Minister announced plans to increase funding for the Pivotal Enterprise Resilience Fund, which was announced last week.

Ms Sturgeon said funding will be doubled from £45 million to £90 million.

The fund provides grants to small businesses that are deemed to be vital to their local areas, but put in a vulnerable position by the coronavirus crisis.

She said there have been “a very significant number” of applications, which led to the decision to expand the fund.

In Wales, First Minister Mark Drakeford said lockdown restrictions in the country would continue for a further three weeks, with three “modest adjustments” from Monday.

People will be allowed to exercise more than once a day but they must not travel to do so, with the exercise beginning and ending at home.

The second change is to allow garden centres to reopen if they can observe social distancing rules.

Local authorities will also be able to begin planning how to open libraries and municipal recycling centres.