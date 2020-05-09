THE surge in hobbies and home improvements during lockdown has led to a rise in injuries, with optometrists in particular issuing a warning to lockdown Brits to take extra care.

What sort of injuries?

Optometrists are reporting having to remove foreign objects from eyes and even treat chemical burns as Britain goes on a DIY blitz.

High Street opticians Specsavers say they are treating up to three DIY-eye injuries in a single day, including one Edinburgh gardener who was cleaning his patio when chemical fluid sprayed in his eye.

Traumatised?

Oxford Eye Hospital has also issued a plea to people to wear eye protection, saying it saw six "traumatised eyes" in only one week, when they would normally see one very few weeks.

It comes as?

Brits are dedicating themselves to DIY during lockdown. Research from confused.com suggests around three out of four homeowners are using the time to make home improvements, spending an average of £200.

Pruning problems?

Pruning is one of the tasks said to be particularly risky.

Specsavers clinical services director, Giles Edmonds, said: “It is important to be cautious and pay close attention when carrying out any activity which might lead to something going into the eye, such as pruning in the garden, drilling or grinding and that suitable eye protection is worn.”

DIY disasters?

Things have not always been gong to plan, with almost half (47 per cent) of those surveyed by confused.com saying they have experienced mishaps.

Warning?

Dr Gregor Smith, the interim chief medical officer for Scotland, has already said doctors were reporting a rise in trauma cases after accidents or "risk-taking behaviours". He asked all the new cyclists "to be especially mindful" and told DIY enthusiasts to "please take care and make sure that you’re following all the guidance necessary when you're working at height or with electrical tools”.

Exercising is also causing issues?

Many people are taking up pastimes like running and cycling for the first time, or returning to such hobbies after a long break, and are launching themselves into the pursuits when their bodies are not at that stage. Health experts advise people that it's "really important" to exercise, "but if you're finding yourself doing more of it because you suddenly have time, you need to be mindful about not doing too much”.

Dining room table back?

As office chairs are replaced by a seat at the dining table, physios warn the poor ergonomics offered by the makeshift arrangements could set you up for lockdown injuries, with home workers advised to get up every 20 minutes. Physio Jonathan Blake says: "Walk around, do a few squats, jump up and down or even just stand up and stretch.”