The UK should “draw strength” from Second World War veterans to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister paid tribute to those who served during the war as the country commemorated 75 years since the surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of fighting in Europe.

Comparing the Second World War to the current pandemic, she said: “On this, the 75th anniversary of VE Day, Scotland remembers all those who lost their lives during the conflict.

“We think of all the men and women who served abroad and, in doing so, we consider and give gratitude for the incredible legacy of our World War Two generation.

“The challenge they made then is very different to the one we face today – we are not fighting a war. But we should nonetheless draw strength and inspiration from their example.”

The First Minister said people living through the Second World War showed the “necessity and value of personal sacrifice” and “demonstrated the resilience of the human spirit”.

Ms Sturgeon concluded by saying: “Our challenge may be different but just as they did then, we will overcome it.”

The First Minister marked VE Day by standing on the steps of St Andrew’s House, the Scottish Government’s headquarters in Edinburgh, to observe a two-minute silence alongside armed forces personnel, Police Scotland chief Constable Iain Livingstone and Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop.

Elsewhere, a piper played at the war memorial near Balmoral, where Prince Charles and Camilla laid flowers and led the country in silent remembrance.

The poignant moment saw the Duchess of Cornwall place spring flowers on the memorial, which were picked personally by Her Royal Highness from the garden at Birkhall.

The Prince’s handwritten message with his floral tribute read: “In everlasting remembrance”, while the Duchess left a note with her bouquet in memory of her father Major Bruce Shand, who served with the 12th Lancers during the war.

The Duchess wrote: “In memory of my darling father and all the officers and men of the XII Lancers who fought so bravely to give us peace.”

A gun salute from Edinburgh Castle marked the beginning and end of the silence, but crowds were absent from many war memorials as people reflected at home.

RAF Typhoon jets flew over Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, while the Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows staged a flypast over London.

Commemorations planned by Legion Scotland, Poppyscotland and the Scottish Government were moved online due to the outbreak, with Veterans Minister Graeme Dey urging those planning on holding face-to-face services or celebrations to join in the virtual offerings instead.

Meanwhile, extracts of Sir Winston Churchill’s VE Day speech were broadcast exactly 75 years on. Britain’s wartime leader spoke about a “brief period of rejoicing” amid “toils and efforts” in the replayed speech.

At 3pm, the same time the then Mr Churchill addressed the nation on May 8, 1945, BBC broadcast: “We may allow ourselves a brief period of rejoicing, but let us not forget for a moment the toils and efforts that lie ahead.”

In a message, current Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to the virus outbreak, saying it “demands the same spirit of national endeavour” as shown during wartime.

“We can’t hold the parades and street celebrations we enjoyed in the past, but all of us who were born since 1945 are acutely conscious that we owe everything we most value to the generation who won the Second World War,” he said.

The Prime Minister also held a Zoom call with 102-year-old war veteran Ernie Horsfall, one of the UK’s oldest surviving servicemen.

During the call, the prime minister told him he was “awesome” and a “credit to his generation”, his spokesman said.