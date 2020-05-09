SCOTLAND’S foremost angling organisation has set out a bid to allow people to take part in the sport as lockdown measures are eased, saying it carries a “low inherent potential” for Covid-19 transmission.

Angling Scotland has put forward what it calls a “progressive approach” to lightening restrictions so sessions can recommence across the country without prejudice.

Chairman David Ogg said it was a response to the Scottish Government reaching out for ideas on how to bring sporting activity back as “part of the exit from the current very restrictive Covid-19 regulations”.

“The most important thing is we assist the Government in getting this situation under control,” he said.

“And at the moment that means behaving ourselves and following the guidelines the Scottish Government and the UK Government have introduced.

“All we can do is present our ideas and wait until the professionals in health and Government arenas tell us we can go back to doing what we want to do.”

The body’s plan argues that angling “benefits the participants’ mental and physical wellbeing, is economically significant for Scotland and helps protect our waterways and countryside”.

Angling in Scotland is estimated to support about 2,800 jobs and contributes £100 million to the economy.

Meanwhile, Claudia Beamish, Scottish Labour’s spokeswoman for the environment, climate change and land reform, has written to Roseanna Cunningham to ask for improved support for the fisheries sector.

The Cabinet Secretary is being urged to open business rates relief to salmon fishery boards to help them through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Angling Scotland has been engaging with the Government agency Marine Scotland about the return of angling in some form.

And it recently approached Health and Sport Secretary Jeane Freeman with an “overriding goal” of safeguarding public health and protecting the NHS.

The Kinross-based organisation, in a letter to Ms Freeman, said finding a way to allow angling to recommence in some form would “have a hugely beneficial impact on those who perhaps cannot run or cycle, and for whom fishing is their only form of exercise or outdoor activity”.

It went on: “It is this very group who, during the current lockdown, are at the greatest risk of developing mental health issues through inactivity and isolation.

“We firmly believe angling is a low risk outdoor activity that Government could permit, in line with overarching restrictions on travel and social distancing, without risk of increasing transmission rates of Covid-19 and we therefore commend this proposal to you.”

Now, in a more detailed representation, Mr Ogg, has laid out the way he sees the sport returning.

He said: “Angling carries a low inherent potential for Covid-19 transmission.

“Angling practices are conducive to maintaining physical separation between participants, and can readily be adapted to accommodate specific social distancing measures imposed or recommended by the authorities.”

He said that “critical” to the proposals was a reconsideration by the Scottish Government of what constitutes “essential travel”, and the establishment of clear parameters for the radius within which it is permissible to move for the purpose of undertaking angling and other forms of outdoor activity and exercise.

The first phase would allow angling in the seas, and in freshwater from the shore and bank, while observing social distancing standards.

Participants would not be allowed to assemble in groups of more than two, with only one person allowed in a boat at any one time. Anglers travelling in motor vehicles would do so alone, unless accompanied by a member of the same household.

Fisheries and angling clubs would seek to make permits, season tickets and club memberships available by post or online, with payments processed by contactless card facilities or through electronic channels “wherever possible”. Cars would be parked “so as to provide for appropriate separation”.

Anglers would normally not share fishing positions, except with members of the same household. And they would not be allowed to share fishing tackle or any other items unless they are with members of the same household.

The group also suggests fishing tackle shops, including those on-site at fisheries, should be allowed to reopen.

Cafes and clubhouses, meanwhile, would remain closed as long as such restrictions apply to similar facilities elsewhere.

They would, however, be permitted to sell items such as takeaway sandwiches on the same basis as other takeaway food businesses.

Fisheries or angling clubs repeatedly found to be disregarding or tolerating breaches of these guidelines, or general Covid-19 restrictions, may be ordered to close facilities.

In other phases, angling competitions would be permitted and boats containing two or more people would be allowed – but vessels would have to be of an “appropriate” size.

Mr Ogg said: “Angling helps protect our waterways and the surrounding countryside. “The presence of anglers can deter others who mistreat the outdoor environment – sad to say, we are seeing a rise in reports of illegal fish removals, vandalism, and fly-tipping at what would normally be popular fishing spots – and provides an ‘early warning’ mechanism for identifying incidents of pollution or fish disease.

“We should make clear at the outset that the steps we are putting forward are subject to any overriding conditions in present and/or future Scottish Government legislation/ guidance.

“So, for instance, references to social distancing are based on the current provisions forbidding any assembly of more than two persons, and for people to remain a minimum of two metres apart.”

He added: “We envisage a phased approach, with a basic minimum set of measures being introduced immediately and – hopefully – expanded by stages relatively soon in the light of experience and emerging best practice.

“However the ‘package’ is inherently flexible, and can allow for individual measures to be withdrawn or reeled back if necessary without requiring to be abandoned as a whole.”