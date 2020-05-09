A family of four was caught flouting lockdown restrictions after attempting to travel to Motherwell for a mini-break. 

The vehicle was stopped on the M6 North at J43 by Cumbria Roads Police on Friday. 

They told officers there were heading from London to Motherwell for a three-day break. 

The round-trip would have seen the family travel 800 miles but current lockdown rules dictate that car journeys should only be used to travel to work and back for keyworkers or for essential shopping. 

READ MORE: Disqualified driver caught flouting lockdown on London-Glasgow drive

All four individuals in the vehicle were reported for breaching Covid-19 guidelines and were advised to return to London. 

HeraldScotland:

Officers for the force stated on Twitter: "This car has just been stopped on the M6 north at J43.

"It had a family of four onboard heading from London to Motherwell for a three-day break, an 800-mile round trip.

"All four reported for Covid breach and advised to return to London."