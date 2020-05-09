A family who was fined for travelling more than 400 miles for the bank holiday weekend have been slammed online by politicians and Scots.

The group of four were stopped by Cumbria Roads Police on Friday on the M6 North at J43, and told officers they were heading from London to Motherwell for a three-day break.

The round-trip would have seen the family travel 800 miles but current lockdown rules dictate that car journeys should only be used to travel to work and back for keyworkers or for essential shopping.

The SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford stepped in to thank the police after they fined the car's occupants.

But he also criticised the family's intentions, saying there can be no exceptions to the government's guidelines.

He tweeted: "Thank you @CumbriaRoadsPol for your actions. Non-essential travel cannot be allowed. There can be no exceptions #StayHomeSaveLifes

"Nobody should think of travelling on holiday. There has to be zero tolerance of this kind of behaviour."

But while the car's occupants were in clear violation of the lockdown restrictions, Scots are up in arms about where they chose to break the rules.

Since the tweet from the police force was posted yesterday, it has attracted over 1,000 retweets and hundreds of replies.

"Had an hour in Motherwell once, felt like three days anaw," wrote one Twitter user.

Another said: "What's wrong with these people? Who in their right mind would go for a three day break in Motherwell."

While a third wrote: "What part of London is so bad that Motherwell is considered a holiday resort?"

Officers for the force stated on Twitter: "This car has just been stopped on the M6 north at J43.

"It had a family of four onboard heading from London to Motherwell for a three-day break, an 800-mile round trip.

"All four reported for Covid breach and advised to return to London."