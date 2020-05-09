Rock and roll legend Little Richard has died aged 87.

The singer, whose real name is Richard Waynbe Penniman, was famous for hits in the 50s including Tutti Frutti and Good Golly Miss Molly.

His death was confirmed by his son Danny Penniman on Saturday, who said his cause of death was unknown, according to Rolling Stone.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the star online

Musician Tim Rice said: "The genius who gave us A WOP BOP A LOO BOP A LOP BAM BOOM and plenty more is no more.

"RIP The Great Little Richard an indisputably unique entertainer."