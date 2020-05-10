Scotland will not adopt the Prime Minister's new coronavirus slogan which drops the 'stay at home' message, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

It was revealed on Sunday that Boris Johnson is set to announce a new catchphrase for the second phase of the Covid-19 fight

"Stay alert, control the virus, save lives" is expected to be unveiled tonight, but it has been widely criticised for his ambiguity.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland will not be following the same message, and will instead continue to practice the previous slogan: Stay at Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives.

She confirmed that it was from Sunday newspapers that she first heard of the Prime Minister's plans.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she wrote: "The Sunday papers is the first I’ve seen of the PM’s new slogan.

The Sunday papers is the first I’ve seen of the PM’s new slogan. It is of course for him to decide what’s most appropriate for England, but given the critical point we are at in tackling the virus, #StayHomeSaveLives remains my clear message to Scotland at this stage. https://t.co/zrnEgTC15H — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 10, 2020

"It is of course for him to decide what’s most appropriate for England, but given the critical point we are at in tackling the virus, #StayHomeSaveLives remains my clear message to Scotland at this stage."

Ms Sturgeon had previously warned the Prime Minister that any move to ditch the message telling people to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic could be a "potentially catastrophic mistake".

She officially extended Scotland's lockdown for another three weeks, and said guidance limiting outdoor exercise to once a day only may be changed in the coming days.

Ms Sturgeon said it is her "preference, if possible for all four UK nations to make changes together at the same pace, because that certainly helps us give clear, consistent messages to you, the public".

She added: "However for that approach to work we must agree to make changes only when all four governments are satisfied that they don't risk a resurgence of the virus."

She said she must make judgements that are right and safe for Scotland, and she will not be pressured into lifting restrictions.