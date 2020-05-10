POLICE are grappling with a "perfect storm" of mixed messages and fudged language, a representative of rank and file officers in Scotland has warned.

David Hamilton, chair of the Scottish Police Federation (SPF), also said officers are acting as the state's "very own super spreaders" due to the failure to test those who may have been exposed to the virus.

His comments came as a row broke out over Boris Johnson's new slogan to fight the Covid-19 outbreak as lockdown restrictions start to ease in the coming weeks.

The Prime Minister is expected to tell the public to "stay alert, control the virus, save lives" during his TV address at 7pm.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously warned dropping the message to "stay home" could be a "potentially catastrophic mistake".

There have been more than 100 coronavirus-related attacks and threats aimed at police officers and staff, according to figures released by Police Scotland.

These include instances where police have been deliberately spat at or coughed on.

Mr Hamilton wrote on Twitter: "The risk for policing is now approaching 'red'. Mixed messaging, fudging, pandering and contradictions all causing a perfect storm.

"The regulations we enforce must be credible and enforceable.

"While the vast majority of people are behaving responsibly, more movement, more economic activity etc shows that the strict adherence to regulations and guidance is slipping.

"Things that didn't happen two weeks ago are now. Is buying a latte an essential journey?

"Whilst we all have sympathy for those sunbathing socially distantly in our parks – it still breaches the regulations.

"And it's the police who will need to navigate this, with half the population angry that we're not doing enough, the other half angry at us being too strict.

"Let us not also forget that there may be further waves of virus that require a tighter lockdown.

"If regulations aren't credible and in tune with where the public is at then they are harder to enforce.

"So we now need clear unambiguous messaging, we need regulations that are consistent – if it's not ok to buy a latte then remove the temptation and make it illegal to sell them.

"If it is ok then add that to the Section 8 defences and change guidance.

"One of DCC Malcolm Graham's [Police Scotland's Deputy Chief Constable for Crime and Operations] strategic objectives relates to maintaining policing trust with the public.

"The current position could jeopardise that precious relationship and we all have a duty to stand up and make sure that that doesn't happen."

He said the SPF wants tough sentences against those who attack or threaten police officers, with all cases appearing in court from custody.

He also insisted officers exposed to the virus in high-risk encounters should be given early testing, whether or not they display symptoms.

He said the Scottish Government's "refusal to offer the latter makes us the state's very own 'super spreaders'."