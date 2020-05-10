Downing Street has sought to explain the meaning of the new “stay alert” and “control the virus” messages being introduced by Boris Johnson.

A No 10 spokesman said the public can stay alert by “staying at home as much as possible”, “limiting contact with other people” and keeping two metres apart where possible.

“We can control the virus by keeping the rate of infection (R) and the number of infections down,” the spokesman said.

READ MORE: Confusion at government's new Covid-19 slogan as PM prepares to drop stay at home message

“This is how we can continue to save lives and livelihoods as we start to recover from coronavirus.

“Everyone has a role to play in keeping the rate of infection (R) down by staying alert and following the rules.”

Everyone has a role to play in helping to control the virus by staying alert and following the rules.



This is how we can continue to save lives as we start to recover from coronavirus.#StayAlert pic.twitter.com/2z9yl1Fxs4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 10, 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tweeted the new slogan - and says it is vital that people continue to stay at home as much as possible, despite dropping 'Stay At Home' from the government's message.

Boris Johnson recorded aspects of his message to the nation on Saturday, but alterations could still be made after the Cobra meeting with Cabinet ministers and devolved leaders.

The decision was being explained as a way to get the footage to broadcasters in good time, but there have been suggestions of anger in the Cabinet that they have been left out of the process.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: SNP MP Angus MacNeil calls for police to patrol Scottish border if lockdown is eased down south

The address is not expected to contain a great deal in the way of new policy, with the details of the PM’s “road map” to be fleshed out in the document being published on Monday.

Nicola Sturgeon insisted that the message to the people of Scotland remained the same. The First Minister said: “The Sunday papers is the first I’ve seen of the PM’s new slogan. It is of course for him to decide what’s most appropriate for England, but given the critical point we are at in tackling the virus, #StayHomeSaveLives remains my clear message to Scotland at this stage.”

Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill tweeted an image of the current messaging on Sunday morning, with the “stay at home” slogan featured.