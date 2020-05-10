A NEW pro-independence party has been launched ahead of next year's Holyrood election.
The Independence for Scotland Party (ISP) is led by disability rights activist Colette Walker.
It was registered as a political party with the Electoral Commission this month.
Ms Walker insisted it not "going against the SNP", but will instead put candidates forward for regional list seats in a bid to help secure a pro-independence majority in 2021.
She said it was a "great honour to be a founder member and leader".
She added: "It’s been a lot of hard work. But to achieve an independent Scotland is well worth it.
"Will keep you all posted with further developments."
A recent opinion poll found the SNP are on track for a majority next year.
The YouGov survey of 1,095 Scots found 54 per cent plan to give their first vote to the party in the election next spring, while 45% would pick them for the regional vote.
However, there are internal divisions over plans to achieve independence and trans rights.
There have also been claims of a conspiracy against former first minister Alex Salmond, who was acquitted of sexual assault charges in March.
Announcing the creation of the new party on social media, Ms Walker said: "Please bear with us over the next few weeks as we navigate how to launch a new party in these times of coronavirus, and please have patience as we get our website up and running."
