NICOLA Sturgeon has condemned Boris Johnson's new coronavirus advice as "vague and imprecise" as she announced Scots will be allowed to exercise outside as many times a day as they want from tomorrow.

The First Minister said further restrictions around outdoor activities and garden centres may also be relaxed in the next week or so.

But she stressed picnics, sunbathing and BBQs remain off limits for now.

It came as Ms Sturgeon asked the UK Government not to publicise its new "stay alert" message in Scotland, where the advice remains to stay at home.

She said she did not know what Mr Johnson's new slogan actually means in practice.

She said: "For Scotland right now, given the fragility of the progress we've made, given the critical point that we are at, it would be catastrophic for me to drop the stay at home message, which is why I'm not prepared to do it.

"And I'm particularly not prepared to do it in favour of a message that is vague and imprecise."

Ms Sturgeon also criticised the fact she had learned about the UK Government's latest plans through reading the Sunday newspapers.

The First Minister said the lockdown in Scotland remains in place, but relaxed the guidance around outdoor exercise.

She said: "At present you are only permitted to leave home to exercise once every day.

"From tomorrow, that once a day limit will be removed.

"So if you want to go for a walk more often, or to go for a run and also a walk later on in the day then you can now do so.

"It is important to stress that this new advice will not apply if you or someone in your household has symptoms of the virus, or if you received a letter explaining that you're in the shielded group.

"In those cases the advice is still to stay at home completely and not go out at all.

"All other lockdown restrictions remain in place. When you are exercising, you must stay relatively close to your own home and at all times at least two metres away from people from other households.

"And although the rules permit exercise such as walking or running or cycling, they do not yet extend to outdoor leisure activities such as sunbathing, picnics or BBQs.

"The fact that you are allowed to exercise from tomorrow more than once is definitely not, and I want to stress this point, a licence to start meeting up in groups, at the park or at the beach.

"Doing that really does risk spreading this virus and it could potentially force us to reintroduce stricter guidelines or toughen up the regulations and penalties in future."

Ms Sturgeon said ministers will "assess further whether it is possible to extend the range of permissible outdoor activities that you can do on your own or at a safe distance" in the coming week.

She added: "We will also consider over the coming days whether garden centres can reopen, and we will think about whether some additional forms of outdoor work – particularly where people work on their own or at a distance – can safely resume."

She said she would also be looking "urgently" at the possibility of reopening waste and recycling centres.

A further update is due next weekend.

However, Ms Sturgeon said she did not expect schools in Scotland to return as early as June, as has been reported down south.

She said it is likely there will only be "relatively minor" differences between Scotland and the rest of the UK after tonight.

The leaders of all the devolved nations have rejected Mr Johnson's new "stay alert" advice in favour of keeping the "stay at home" message.

The Prime Minister will unveil his plans to ease the lockdown in a broadcast to the nation tonight.

He is now telling the public to "stay at home as much as possible", keep two metres apart when going out and "limit contact" with other people.

But the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said they had not been consulted over the "stay alert, control the virus and save lives" slogan.

Labour's shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Louise Haigh accused the Prime Minister of having "decided to go it alone on messaging", adding: "This isn't only disrespectful, it's dangerous."

Downing Street sought to explain the "control the virus" aspect, saying the public could do that by keeping the rate of infection down by "staying alert and following the rules".

"This is how we can continue to save lives and livelihoods as we start to recover from coronavirus," a No 10 spokesman said.

But behavioural expert Professor Susan Michie, who is a member of the scientific advisory group for emergencies (Sage), said the new slogan is "a long way from" being clear and consistent.

She said: "Dropping the 'stay at home' message from the main slogan in favour of generalised alertness may be taken as a green light by many to not stay at home and begin socialising with friends and other activities that increase the risk of transmission.

"This could potentially undermine the good work over the last few weeks that has seen impressively sustained high levels of adherence by the public in what for many are very challenging situations."

In a speech at 7pm, Mr Johnson will outline his "road map" to a new normality with a warning system to track the outbreak, while official figures suggest the UK death toll has passed 36,800.

He acknowledged "this is the dangerous bit" but hopes to restart the economy by encouraging people back to work while maintaining social distancing rules.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the new warning system will allow for restrictions to be strengthened or relaxed in different areas depending on localised outbreaks.

And he said it is the Government's "strong preference" that all four nations agree to the same approach.

But he struggled to concisely explain exactly what the new advice means when questioned on the BBC.

"Stay alert will mean stay alert by staying home as much as possible," he told The Andrew Marr Show.

"But stay alert when you do go out by maintaining social distancing, washing your hands, respecting others in the workplace and the other settings that you will go to."

Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth called for the Prime Minister to give "crystal clear clarity" on how the public must behave, saying the virus "thrives on ambiguity".

The address is not expected to contain a great deal in the way of new policy, with the details being fleshed out in a document being published by the Government on Monday.

Mr Johnson will unveil a warning system administered by a new "joint biosecurity centre" which will detect local increases in infection rates.

With the alerts ranging from green in level one to red in level five, he will say the nation is close to moving down from four to three.

Later this week, the Prime Minister will address the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives amid concerns that some of his MPs will be unenthused by the gradual easing.

The incoming changes for England are only expected to be very modest, with a lifting of the limit of only one form of exercise per day and to permit garden centres to reopen.

But in a toughening of measures, fines for those who fail to abide by the rules will be hiked.

Ministers are also planning to impose a 14-day quarantine on people arriving in the UK by plane from any country apart from the Republic of Ireland.