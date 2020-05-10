BORIS Johnson has insisted there will be “no immediate end” to the lockdown south of the border but raised the prospect that, if the science is right, some schools, shops and even cafes and restaurants with outdoor spaces could reopen over summer.

And from Wednesday south of the border, so long as people strictly observe the social distancing rules, they will be able to visit their local parks, sunbathe, swim in lakes and in the sea, play tennis and golf and fish in local rivers with members of their own households.

In a televised address to the nation from Downing St, the Prime Minister set out his “first sketch of a road map for reopening society” but stressed at every turn the approach would be “driven by the science, the data and public health”.

He said the country had come through the initial peak of Covid-19 but “it is coming down the mountain that is often more dangerous”.

Mr Johnson declared the reopening of society depended on a “series of big ifs”.

He explained: “It depends on all of us – the entire country – to follow the advice, to observe social distancing, and to keep that R[rate of infection] down.”

Despite the scathing criticism from political opponents of his decision to drop the ‘stay at home’ message for England in favour of ‘stay alert,’ Mr Johnson declared: “As Prime Minister of the United Kingdom - Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland - there is a strong resolve to defeat this together and today a general consensus on what we could do.”

He announced the creation of a new Covid Alert System, which would indicate how strict the social distancing measures should be.

There would be five levels; the higher the level, the stricter the restrictions would have to be. Level One means the virus is eliminated; Level Five it is at its most virulent. The country had been at Level Four, the PM explained, but was now in a position to begin moves to Level Three.

An initial careful step in England would mean, said Mr Johnson: “You can sit in the sun in your local park, you can drive to other destinations, you can even play sports but only with members of your own household.”

And he announced from Monday: “Anyone who can't work from home, for instance those in construction and manufacturing, should be actively encouraged to go to work.”

The PM explained that any breaking of the social distancing guidelines would result in increased fines. At present, the fine is £60 for a first offence but this will rise to £100 and will double for any further offences up to a maximum of £3,200.

A second step - at the earliest by June 1 ie after half term - England could be in a position to begin the phased reopening of shops, nurseries and primary schools. The plan, again conditional on the science, would be to get all children to have some school time before the summer holidays.

A third step - at the earliest by July - if and only if the scientific numbers supported it, could see the re-opening “at least some of the hospitality industry," including cinemas, and other public places such as churches, provided they are safe and can enforce social distancing. However, it is highly unlikely the initial wave will involve pubs, even those with outdoor beer gardens.

Mr Johnson also announced, to prevent re-infection from abroad, a quarantine system would be introduced in the coming weeks. It is likely to cover not just airports but other entry points.

He also warned if restrictions could not be lifted by the dates set out, because the alert level would not allow it, then “we will simply wait and go on until we have got it right”.

The PM ended his address by insisting: “We will come back from this devilish illness. We will come back to…robust health.

“And though the UK will be changed by this experience, we can be stronger and better than ever before. More resilient, more innovative, more economically dynamic, but also more generous and more sharing.”

Last night, Keir Starmer said the statement raised more questions than it answered.

“We see the prospect of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland pulling in different directions,” declared the Labour leader.

He said the PM was telling millions of people to go back to work without a clear safety plan as to how to get there without using public transport.

“What the country wanted tonight was clarity and consensus, but we haven’t got either of those,” Sir Keir added.

Dave Prentis, the Unison General Secretary, insisted any return to work must be safe.

“There must be no cutting corners, no playing fast and loose with employees' safety. The economy is important but lives are too,” he declared.

Mick Cash, the RMT General Secretary, said his union had reissued safety advice for its members.

“This trade union will not sit back while confused and conflicting messaging from the Government raises the prospect of a surge in passengers on our transport services, making a mockery of the social distancing rules with potentially lethal consequences.”

On Sunday, the PM chaired a Cobra emergency meeting, attended via video-link by Nicola Sturgeon and her Welsh and Irish counterparts Mark Drakeford and Arlene Foster.

Meanwhile there was said to have been an angry Cabinet backlash after the Government’s strategy was signed off before its members had a meeting to discuss it.

On Monday, the 50-page report on phase two of tackling the pandemic will be published setting out the “milestones” the Government hopes to reach in the coming weeks and months to gradually unlock many of the current restrictions. Other papers on reopening the transport network and on resuming elite sport will also be published this week.

Mr Johnson is due to give a Commons statement on Monday and will be quizzed virtually by MPs. He will also take questions from the public later in the day and is expected to address the Conservative backbench 1922 committee later this week, members of which have been calling for a greater easing to kick-start the economy.