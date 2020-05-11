US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating after an aide tested positive for coronavirus last week.
An administration official said Mr Pence is voluntarily limiting his exposure and will work from home.
He has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19 since his exposure, but is following the advice of medical officials.
Mr Pence’s move comes after three members of the White House’s coronavirus task force placed themselves in quarantine after coming into contact with the aide, Mr Pence’s spokeswoman Katie Miller said.
Mr Pence was informed of the positive test on Friday morning before he left Washington for a day-trip to Iowa.
