BORIS Johnson has been accused by the Scottish Government of “muddying the waters” on public messaging because of the UK Government’s change to its advice on the coronavirus outbreak.

John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, said that each part of the UK had to take its own appropriate decisions on how it approached tackling the pandemic; that meant in Scotland the ‘stay at home’ message would continue.

Asked if he regretted that the Prime Minister had changed the message south of the border to ‘stay alert,’ Mr Swinney replied: “It’s muddied the waters, to be honest. I don’t think replacing ‘stay at home’ with ‘stay alert’ gives the necessary clarity as to what people are expected to do.

READ MORE: 'If we don't stay home now, more people will die' Nicola Sturgeon refuses to adopt ‘vague and imprecise’ Stay Alert slogan

“When you say to people ‘stay at home,’ it’s crystal clear what they’ve got to do and members of the public have faithfully followed that advice over the course of the last seven weeks, so that has been a real strength in the fight against coronavirus.

“I’m not sure people will know what ‘stay alert’ means and as a consequence, there is a risk that there’ll be a fraying of the edges of the arrangements that have been put in place,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

The Deputy FM said the SNP administration had sought to have an “open and adult conversation” with the public as to how the Scottish Government took the “next tentative steps” out of lockdown and to engage with the public on them.

But he stressed: “We have to make sure the messages, that have been so successful in the course of the last few weeks in reducing the effect of the coronavirus are maintained to ensure the public know exactly what they are supposed to do.”

Mr Swinney highlighted the need to build public confidence among different groups of workers and referred to trade union concerns in England about the UK Government actively encouraging people back to work, who are unable to work from home.

READ MORE: How European media reacted to Boris Johnson's address to ease the coronavirus lockdown

“People don’t feel confident enough about going to their work, so we have got to recognise, the need, yes to get compliance, but also to build confidence about how we move on,” he explained.

Asked if the Scottish Government would have very strict rules in place before people were allowed back into the workplace in Scotland, the Deputy FM replied: “There will have to be very clear observation of social distancing rules in workplaces and I cannot see how workplaces can reopen unless they can deliver on social distancing rules because it is essential to control coronavirus.”