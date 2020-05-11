THE official in charge of Scotland’s health service has quit after less than a year in the job.

Malcolm Wright tendered his resignation as Chief Executive of NHS Scotland and Director General of Health and Social Care in the Scottish Government on health grounds.

The Government said Mr Wright, who was only appointed last June, had an “underlying medical condition”.

It admitted his departure came at an “intense and challenging period” for the response and recovery from the Covid-19 emergency,

It said interim arrangements were already in place and would continue to the end of August, when open recruitment campaign would get underway.

John Connaghan, Chief Performance Officer NHS Scotland and Director of Delivery and Resilience, has been appointed as the interim Chief Executive of NHS Scotland.

Elinor Mitchell, Director for Community Health and Social Care, has been appointed interim Director General of Health and Social Care.

SNP Health Secretary Jeanne Freeman said: “I am very sorry that Malcolm Wright has had to resign from the Chief Executive of NHS Scotland and DG Health and Social Care role.

“I know this was a difficult decision but one he has had to make for medical reasons.

“He leaves with my greatest respect and gratitude.

“I have valued the wealth of knowledge and experience that he brought to the role, especially at this challenging time. I wish him well for a happy and healthy future.

“I know that Elinor Mitchell and John Connaghan have worked closely with Malcolm as key members of his team and that they share my determination to equip our health and care system to meet the current challenges and to continue delivering an excellent service for the people of Scotland.

"I am confident they will continue to meet the challenges we face and continue to give our service the leadership it deserves.”

Mr Wright had worked in the NHS since starting as an administrative trainee at Lothian Health Board in 1975.

He was Hospital Manager at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital and chief executive of NHS Grampian, NHS Dumfries and Galloway, NHS Education for Scotland and interim Chief Executive at NHS Tayside.