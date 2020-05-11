GOLF clubs have been told there will be no restart to golf north of the border this week after the sports governing body in Scotland warned about 'jumping the gun' over plans to re-open during the continue lockdown.

Scottish Golf had previously warned clubs that “nothing has been finalised” over any detail of re-openings with government.

It comes as the Prime Minister made a statement on Sunday to slacken some aspects of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Golfing authorities in the UK, including the R&A, appeared to have been caught by surprise by the government announcement that golf courses in England would be permitted to reopen on Wednesday, subject to following social distancing procedures.

It has been confirmed that the government statement applied to the playing of golf, but only solo play or with members of the same household with restrictions on touching course fixtures and implements like flags, as outlined in guidance released by governing body the R&A 10 days ago.

But, the UK government's statement only applies to England.

The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have declined to apply the new easing of restrictions and are sticking to the “Stay At Home” message.

Boris Johnson's TV address about the easing of restrictions prompted authorities to discuss the matter in hastily-convened online meetings on Sunday night.

The R&A and England Golf have yet to issue a firm committal, but Scottish Golf have sided with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and dismissed the idea of reopening courses this week.

Scottish Golf said: "Following on from the Prime Minister’s announcement last night, we are writing to confirm that the position outlined by Scottish Golf on Friday, May 8 for Golf in Scotland remains unchanged. The message is still clear – Stay at home and save lives.

"We remain in daily dialogue with the Scottish Government and other golfing bodies throughout the UK, to ensure that when it is deemed safe to do so in Scotland, that we are ready to support our golf clubs with a concise protocol for reopening. "

Karin Sharp, from Scottish Golf, had previously said it was “disappointing” to hear that some clubs have told members about plans to re-open courses ahead of restrictions being lifted.

The R&A issued a statement which did not clarify whether they backed the resumption of club golf in England or not, while England Golf wants more information and guidance from the government ahead of Wednesday's proposed reopening.

But it stressed that there is no change to the position in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales and so golf courses in those countries "must remain closed" for now.

"It is important to stress that this remains an extremely difficult situation throughout the UK and we are acutely aware that many lives have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic," said the R&A.

"The effects of the virus will continue to be felt for a long time to come. As a sport we must work together to resume play responsibly as and when the relevant Government determines it is safe to do so. We must ensure that the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved from golfers, to club staff and greenkeepers is maintained at all times. Golf clubs and golfers have observed the lockdown very well and must keep it up and act responsibly as play resumes.

"The pandemic has already had a substantial impact on golf clubs and venues and the focus will soon turn to trying to recover from the crisis. As a group we will continue to do all we can to provide support and guidance in that effort."

In a separate commentry it said:"England Golf is lobbying government in order to publish the best operational guidance for our clubs and golfers ahead of Wednesday's return to play.

"We will communicate guidance after our discussions with government and other industry partners as soon as it is practicable. We appreciate your patience and understanding at this time."

