LOW-paid workers in the workplace are more likely to die from the coronavirus than other employees, trade union leaders have warned after the Office for National Statistics published “horrifying” new figures.

Male carers, bus drivers, chefs and retail assistants have higher rates of death involving Covid-19 than other workers south of the border, the numbers suggest.

According to the ONS, men working in several occupations had raised rates of deaths involving the disease when compared with people of the same age and sex in England and Wales.

Security guards had one of the highest rates with 45.7 deaths per 100,000, while taxi drivers and chauffeurs had a rate of 36.4.

Male bus and coach drivers were found to have a rate of 26.4 deaths per 100,000, chefs a rate of 35.9, and sales and retail assistants a rate of 19.8.

The figures are based on an analysis of the 2,494 registered deaths involving coronavirus among workers aged 20 to 64 south of the border up to and including April 20.

Overall researchers found that nearly two thirds of these deaths were among men, 1,612, with a rate of 9.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

This is higher than the 882 deaths among women, representing a rate of 5.2 deaths involving Covid-19 per 100,000.

John Phillips, the acting GMB General Secretary, said: “These figures are horrifying and they were drawn up before the chaos of last night's announcement.

“If you are low paid and working through the Covid-19 crisis, you are more likely to die; that’s how stark these figures are. Ministers must pause any return to work until proper guidelines, advice and enforcement are in place to keep people safe,” he insisted.

But the ONS said its analysis did “not prove conclusively that the observed rates of death involving Covid-19 are necessarily caused by differences in occupational exposure".

It pointed out researchers had adjusted the data for age but not for other factors such as ethnic group or place of residence.

The findings could change as more deaths were registered, the body noted.

ONS researchers also found that people working in social care, including care workers and home carers, had "significantly" higher death rates involving the coronavirus than the working population as a whole.

For male social care workers in England and Wales, the rate of death involving Covid-19 is estimated to be 23.4 deaths per 100,000 males, while for female social care workers the figure is 9.6.

The new figures also revealed that healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, were not found to have higher rates of death involving Covid-19 when compared with the equivalent figures for people of the same age and sex in the general population.

For female workers, the ONS did not identify any specific jobs with raised rates of death involving Covid-19, rather it highlighted only one broad group where the Covid-19 mortality rate was significantly higher than the equivalent rate among women of the same age in the general population: caring; leisure and other service occupations.