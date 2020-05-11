EMERGENCY measures to protect struggling Scots during the coronavirus crisis, including a one-off £230 payment for carers, have been introduced at Holyrood.

Ministers said the new legislation will see an additional £19.2 million investment in the Carer’s Allowance Supplement as well as extra protections for those facing bankruptcy.

Meanwhile notice to leave periods will be introduced for students in purpose-built student accommodation and halls of residence.

The one-off £230.10 will be paid to carers in June alongside the existing twice-yearly Carer’s Allowance Supplement payment of £230.10.

The move is expected to benefit 83,000 people.

Constitutional Secretary Michael Russell said: “The Scottish Government is determined to do all we can to help individuals and businesses who are facing hardship as a result of this unprecedented crisis.

“The Bill will help many people facing bankruptcy, adding to emergency measures which the Scottish Parliament has already approved.

“It will also provide Scottish Ministers with the power to introduce reductions in non-domestic rates payable during 2020/21, and a wide range of changes necessary to support public services to continue to operate as they were intended during what are exceptional circumstances.

“Throughout this crisis we have tried to achieve consensus and will continue to work on a cross-party basis to enable the government to take the steps necessary to help Scotland get through these extraordinary times.”

If passed, the Coronavirus (Scotland) (No.2) Bill will raise to £10,000 the minimum debt level that an individual must owe before a creditor can make them bankrupt.

It will also raise the upper threshold for the availability of the minimal asset process (MAP) to £25,000.

Ministers said this means more people who find themselves in debt will be able to avoid a costly and lengthy bankruptcy process.

The Bill also contains recommended legislative changes in areas including non-domestic rates relief, proceeds of crime and the wider operation of Scotland’s criminal justice system.

Notice to leave periods will be introduced for students tied into existing contracts or those looking to enter into contracts for the next academic year in halls of residence and purpose-built student accommodation.

The new Bill follows emergency legislation previously passed by the Scottish and UK Parliaments to assist in the response to the pandemic.

It includes a temporary extension to the period in which those who have paid the Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) can sell their previous main residence and qualify to claim an ADS repayment.

The policy extends the window in which a repayment claim can be made from 18 months to 27 months.

It aims to mitigate the effect on those who are unable to qualify for repayment of ADS within the normal 18-month period because of disruption in the housing market.

The Scottish Fiscal Commission estimated this move will cost £10m, spread over three years.