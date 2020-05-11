PEOPLE south of the border could soon be mixing in social “bubbles,” a new UK Government document suggests, as it recommends the wearing of face masks on public transport and in restricted places like small shops.

In its roadmap document, Our Plan to Rebuild, published this lunchtime, which largely covers domestic matters for England and Wales, the Government reveals it is also examining how to let people gather in slightly larger groups for social occasions like small weddings.

The 50-page paper shows how UK ministers are considering allowing people to expand their household group to include one other household "in the same exclusive group," which could be based on the New Zealand model of household "bubbles".

It says: "The intention of this change would be to allow those who are isolated some more social contact and to reduce the most harmful effects of the current social restrictions, while continuing to limit the risk of chains of transmission. It would also support some families to return to work by, for example, allowing two households to share childcare."

From this week in England and Wales, people will be able to take part in more leisure activities outdoors, provided at all times they follow the social distancing rules.

Under phase one, these will include having picnics, sunbathing, playing golf and tennis. Consequently, golf courses, tennis and basketball courts will all be able to reopen from Wednesday.

Playgrounds, outdoor gyms and "ticketed outdoor leisure venues" - where there is a higher risk of close contact - remain off-limits under step one of the plans.

The reopening of such leisure facilities may only be "fully possible significantly later" depending on the reduction in infections, it added.

People will also be allowed to drive to parks and other open spaces "irrespective" of how far away they are located.

Downing Street confirmed that, under the new lockdown rules for south of the border, an individual could meet with one person who was not from their household in an outdoor setting such as a park, provided the two-metre distance rule were observed.

Boris Johnson’s spokesman explained: "You could go to the park with your household and, whereas at the moment you would have to be exercising, you can do that for leisure.

"So, you could sit down with members of your family or those of you in the same household, you could sunbathe or have a picnic or whatever. That's one thing.

"Alternatively, if just you went out, you could meet one other person not from your household in the park and, provided they stay two metres away from you, you can sit down alongside one another and chat, sunbathe, do whatever.

"What you can't do is combine those two things. You can't go out with your household, adding one other person to it," he added.

Phase two from June could see the phased reopening of nurseries and primary schools as well as non-essential shops, the staging of sports events like football matches behind closed doors and the reopening of some public transport.

Phase three, which would occur no earlier than July 4, could see hairdressers reopen as well as some pubs, hotels, places of worship and cinemas, so long as social distancing rules can be applied.

Asked about the warning from Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister, that even modest changes could have the potential to risk lives, Professor Chris Whitty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, said the expert group SAGE was recommending the slight easing because there was a “little bit of room for manoeuvre” given the number of infected cases was falling and the infection rate was already below one.

"We are confident the risk of being outdoors, in terms of meeting people, provided it is with social distancing, is significantly lower than that of indoors.

"We are confident these quite small changes will not have a material effect, on their own, provided people stick to the social distancing and the rules that are there, on increasing the R beyond where we are at the moment."

He added: "We are not claiming there are no risks in this but what we think is that they are very small and proportionate to the advantage of overall wellbeing, exercise leading to good health and sustainability."

The Government document explains how ministers and officials are examining how to enable people to gather in “slightly larger groups to better facilitate small weddings”.

It goes on: "Over the coming weeks, the Government will engage on the nature and timing of the measures in this step in order to consider the widest possible array of views on how best to balance the health, economic and social effects."

Among the new recommended measures is the wearing of face-coverings.

It explains that because of increased mobility as more people return to work the Government is now advising that people should “aim to wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible and they come into contact with others that they do not normally meet, for example on public transport or in some shops”.

The document points out how face-coverings are not intended to help the wearer but protect against any inadvertent transmission of the disease to others.

“A face covering is not the same as a facemask such as the surgical masks or respirators used as part of personal protective equipment by healthcare and other workers. These supplies must continue to be reserved for those who need it. Face-coverings should not be used by children under the age of two, or those who may find it difficult to manage them correctly, for example primary age children unassisted, or those with respiratory conditions. It is important to use face-coverings properly and wash your hands before putting them on and taking them off.”

Prof Whitty pointed out how there had been scientific debate across many countries on the efficacy of face-coverings and, on balance, SAGE decided there was evidence of a “modest effect” in a person, who had the virus without knowing it for two to three days, being able to protect someone else. He pointed out the scientific evidence was not strong enough to make the wearing of masks compulsory. He also stressed wearing face-coverings was not an alternative to social distancing.

Last month, the Scottish Government recommended face-coverings in restricted areas but at the time the UK Government did not. However, its experts now believe that wearing them can produce a small but positive benefit, particularly in restricting the transmission from an infected person, who might not be showing signs of having the disease.