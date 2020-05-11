Germany’s infection rate jumped for the second day in a row as coronavirus lockdown measures have begun to be relaxed, the country’s centre for disease control announced on Monday.

Latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) show that the coronavirus reproduction rate in Germany is now 1.13, up from 1.1 the day before and .83 on Friday.

Monday's figure means that every patient is infecting at least one other. The rise made it necessary to "watch the development very carefully in the next days," said the RKI.

The situation is Germany is being watched very closely, as Boris Johnson announces a scaling back on lockdown measures in England.

Attempts to maintain a unified UK-wide response faltered over the weekend after first ministers Nicola Sturgeon, Mark Drakeford and Arlene Foster all rejected Boris Johnson’s new “stay alert” slogan. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are sticking firmly with the "stay home" message.

The reproduction number is a way of rating a disease's ability to spread. It is not a fixed number because it changes as our behaviour changes or as immunity develops.

The RKI report came as thousands of Germans gathered on Saturday calling for a total end to the lockdown.

All shops are allowed to reopen, pupils will gradually return to class and the Bundesliga - Germany's top football league - will restart as soon as next weekend.

Details from RKI, which is leading Germany’s scientific overview of the pandemic came on the same morning lockdown measures were being significantly relaxed across the country.

Germany has recorded 7414 deaths so far resulting in a death rate of 80 per million, compared to 481 fatalities per million in the UK and 341 per million in Scotland.

Germany has won praise for its response to the outbreak. Mass testing and effective lockdown restrictions have helped keep the death toll far lower than in other European countries.

But some have criticised Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to relax those measures after speaking with the heads of the 16 states on Wednesday.

She said Germany's goal of slowing the spread of coronavirus had been achieved, so all shops can be reopened as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Bundesliga football was given the green light to resume and schools will gradually reopen in the summer term.

Germany's 16 federal states, under an agreement with the government, would take control of timing the reopening.

They will operate an "emergency brake" if there is a new surge in infections.

General contact rules will continue for another month. A limited resumption has already begun, but this easing of restrictions is far broader.

Two households will be able to meet and eat together, and elderly people in nursing homes and facilities for the disabled will be able to have visits from one specific person.

Bavarian leader Markus Söder said Germany was doing better than many other countries because it had adopted a good strategy nationally and regionally and everyone had remained patient. Social distancing of 1.5m (5ft) and hygiene were key to keeping the infection rate low, he said.