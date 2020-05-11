NICOLA Sturgeon has said she won’t “play Russian roulette” with coronavirus as she defended maintaining the lockdown longer in Scotland than England.

The First Minister said the easing of restrictions announced south of the border would be “premature” if applied in Scotland because the virus is still spreading too quickly.

She said it was not yet safe to adopt the English measures because the rate of infection, or R number, was higher in Scotland, which lags England in terms of the disease.

However she denied the four-nation approach seen to date was breaking down, and said she wanted the UK to move forward broadly in unison.

“The lockdown is still in place in England. These are differences of degree, they are not fundamental differences of approach,” she said.

She appealed to people for “a bit more patience and a bit more sacrifice”, and said she hoped to start making changes to the lockdown in Scotland in the next week or two.

She said: “Let’s keep going for just a bit longer to solidify that progress and then allow us to ease these restrictions with sufficient headroom that we’re not immediately going to see everything going backwards.

“I know I’m asking for a lot, but just a bit more patience and a bit more sacrifice from all of us will put us into a much stronger position to then start to ease these restrictions in a way that if orderly and allows us to keep going in that direction, rather than in a way that perhaps risks everything we have just achieved.

“I make no apology for being a bit cautious in all of this. I don’t like standing up here, each and every day, announcing figures of people who have died. I really don’t.

“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever had to know, and I know it’s really horrible for people listening to it, and it’s particularly horrible for those who have lost loved ones.

“I don’t want to play Russian roulette with any of this. I want to get us to a position where we fell confident about starting to ease this.”

Speaking at the daily briefing on Covid-19, Ms Sturgeon said five more people had died from the virus overnight, taking the number of laboratory-confirmed fatalities to 1,862.

She said 13,627 people had now tested positive for the virus, an increase of 141 in the previous 24 hours, and 1453 were in hospital, a decrease of 31.

In the past two months, 3114 people had left hospital after testing positive.

The First Minister was speaking just ahead of the UK Government publishing new guidance on the first steps out of lockdown in England.

It replaces the “stay at home” message with “stay alert”, and allows greater freedom to travel, encouragement for some to return to work, and hints at possible school reopenings.

However Boris Johnson has said the plan is conditional on suppressing the R number well below 1 to ensure a continued slowdown in the number of infections.

Ms Sturgeon stressed the guidance in Scotland remained the same - that people should work from home where possible, and construction sites should stay shut.

“Careful, considered, decision-making is so important. Scottish Government guidance has not changed, and our position has not changed,” she said.

She urged people to "try to not get distracted" by messages from other parts of the UK.

She said Scots "shouldn't be going out except for essential purposes" with the only change the removal of the once a day limit on exercise

She said: "I want to reiterate those [UK Government] announcements do not apply yet here in Scotland.

"That is not, let me stress, for any political reason, it is because the Scottish Government is not yet confident these changes can be made safely in Scotland yet without running the risk of the virus potentially running out of control again.

"So Scotland's lockdown restrictions remain in place for now."

She said different parts of the UK moving at different speeds based on good evidence "need not be a cause for confusion", and a similar approach was happening in Germany and Italy.

But she added "never has the duty on political leaders to communicate clearly been greater".

She said: “I think the Prime Minister has to make clearer, when he is talking only for England… these lockdown restrictions, and this is not a political point it’s a point of law, are in place separately in each of the UK nations, so all of us have to be very clear.”

Asked if Mr Johnson was putting Scottish lives at risk, she said: “Boris Johnson is taking decisions that he thinks are right based on the evidence he has in England.

“I don’t question his right to do that, because I can’t have it both ways. I can’t say that I have to be able to do that for Scotland, if I then question his decisions in England.

“I respect his right to make those decisions. I do think it’s important for all of us, that we do make decisions we communicate them clearly and be clear to people what we’re asking them to do and not do, and I’m note sure in England today that’s necessarily as clear as it should be.

“It’s particularly important for Boris Johnson, when we are announcing decisions that are only for one part of the UK, we’re clear about that and don’t give the impression that they’re for every part of the UK.”

Asked if Mr Johnson’s actions were premature given the open border with England and the smaller margin for error in Scotland because of the higher R number, Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s not for me to judge whether these actions are premature in England.

“That’s for Boris Johnson to judge. But the actions he has announced in England I think right now are premature for Scotland, and that’s why I’m not taking the same steps right now.

“These easing of restrictions that Boris Johnson has announced, in my judgment are premature for Scotland. I hope the judgment next week for some of them might be different.

“But right now I think our progress is too fragile for us to ease up to the extent that he has decided to do in England.

“The lockdown is still in place in England. These are differences of degree, they are not fundamental differences of approach.”

She said that, ideally, the whole UK should have the same system of phasing for leaving the lockdown, and Scotland would consider using the same five-tier system as England.

She also highlighted the "tragic story" reported in The Glasgow Times of Andy Leaman, from Castlemilk in Glasgow, whose mother, father and father-in-law have died with Covid-19 in recent weeks, meaning his daughter has lost three of her grandparents.

"Their story is heartbreaking, it is heartbreaking for them," Ms Sturgeon said.

"But what all of us should reflect on is it could be any one of us."