A Sky News presenter has faced backlash online after cutting off Nicola Sturgeon mid-sentence to shout questions at another politician live on-air.

The First Minister appeared on the Kay Burley show to further clarify her decision to maintain the 'Stay At Home' message, despite Boris Johnson's new slogan in England.

She said she does not yet feel lockdown restrictions should be eased in Scotland on the basis of the evidence at hand, as the Prime Minister lifted some restrictions down south.

But in the interview, broadcast just after 9am, Ms Sturgeon was cut off in the middle of an answer by presenter Kay Burley, who turned around in an attempt to speak to health secretary Matt Hancock as he made his way into 10 Downing Street.

READ MORE: In full: Nicola Sturgeon's full coronavirus update as she addresses the nation

While Ms Sturgeon was explaining the ease of the exercise restriction in Scotland, Ms Burley interrupted: "Bear with me one second Ms Sturgeon if you will please.

"Good morning Health Minister, how are you? Will we be hearing from the Prime Minister soon?

"We'll have more from the Prime Minister later in parliament this afternoon.

The little head shake by @NicolaSturgeon at getting shunted by @KayBurley to speak to the Health Secretary, is everything. pic.twitter.com/ogYASDWdtP — Narinder Singh (@NSP55) May 11, 2020

"Sorry about that Ms Sturgeon the Health Secretary just arrived and he tells us we will hear more from the Prime Minister later on.

"I'm sure you will be very keen to hear what he has to say."

But Ms Sturgeon replied: "Actually, I was keener to continue to give a message to Scotland."

The incident has attracted criticism online, with some people calling for Ms Burley to be sacked as a result.

One Twitter user wrote: "Whatever your political views, this is a disgraceful lack of basic courtesy and respect shown by Kay Burley towards Scotland's First Minister - Burley should be disciplined for this, but I won't hold my breath........."

READ MORE: Sturgeon warns English tourists to stay away as lockdown eases south of border

Another said: "Regardless of your views on Nicola Sturgeon, this behaviour is quite frankly a sackable offence...utter disgrace and her parents should be ashamed of her, how on earth does she get prime time on Sky."

And a third user commented: "@ScotGovFM should refuse to do any Sky interviews ever again. That is the height of rudeness. @KayBurley absolutely disgraceful thing to do."