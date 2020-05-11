AN SNP minister has been openly mocked on air by a BBC presenter for not giving straight answers about the coronavirus crisis.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick was criticised by John Beattie after appearing on BBC Radio Scotland’s Drivetime just after 5pm.

At one point, the presenter interrupted the minister and told him: “Mr FitzPatrick, I’m really sorry, but you’re just coming out with words.”

Mr Beattie then ended the interview with: “Thank you for not answering the questions.”

It followed the station reporting new academic research suggesting that if the lockdown had started two weeks earlier, it could have saved more than 2200 lives in Scotland.

According to the National Records of Scotland, Covid-19 has been implicated in the deaths of around 2800 in Scotland up to May 3, meaning an earlier lockdown could potentially have cut the number of fatalities by almost 80 per cent.

Asked if lives had been lost because of a tardy lockdown, Mr FitzPatrick said the Scottish Government had followed the advice from its scientists.

Mr Beattie said: “Okay, so you’re not biting on that question.”

Asked if Scotland had suffered so many deaths in care homes because older people had been emptied out of hospitals to make way for coronavirus patients, the Dundee MSP said older people were much more affected by the virus all around the world.

“We just need to keep looking and learning and doing everything we can to protect those most vulnerable people in society,” he said.

Interrupting him, Mr Beattie said: “Mr FitzPatrick, I’m really sorry, but you’re just coming out with words, you’re just coming out with words.

“Did you take older people out of hospitals and put them in care homes, and when you move them they die? Did you take people out of hospitals and put them in care homes?”

Mr FitzPatrick replied: “People should be coming out of hospital when they’re ready to come out of hospital. Staying in hospital for longer than you need to be is not actually good for anyone. There’s no question if you look around the world that older people are particularly hard hit by this virus, which is why it’s crucial we stick with it and we continue to stick to the message of stay at home.”

Mr Beattie also asked Mr FitzPatrick about problems with care homes getting hold of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The minister said it was first and foremost the responsibility of care home operators, with the UK and Scottish Governments also being involved in sourcing it.

Mr Beattie said: “If you won’t agree that the Scottish Government and the UK governments were both late in lockdown and that’s why 2000 people died in Scotland when they shouldn’t have according to this group of experts, will you at least agree that part of the issue in Scotland and the transmission of this virus to older people in care homes was because they didn’t get enough PPE and that’s the fault of the Scottish and UK governments in the early days?”

The minister: “So, the main protection in care homes is in barrier nursing. That’s how we stop the virus spreading from one person to another within a care home.

“PPE has its role and should be available where it is required, but barrier nursing is absolutely the prime way of ensuring that there is not spread from one person to another, isolation of new residents being a very crucial part of that.

“And we’ve now of course increased the testing as well as the next layer.”

Appearing to sigh, an exasperated Mr Beattie then concluded: “Okay Mr FitzPatrick, thank you for not answering the questions. Joe FitzPatrick, Scottish Government’s minister for public health, sport and wellbeing.”