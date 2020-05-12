BUSINESS leaders have urged the Chancellor to maintain furlough payments amid fears that their sudden withdrawal could cause a catastrophic second surge in unemployment.

Rishi Sunak is expected to announce today that the job support scheme will be extended past the end of June to September, but at a reduced rate.

The UK Government is currently spending £8bn a month to meet up to 80 per cent of the wages of 6.3m people, up to £2500 a month.

This is expected to be cut to 60% to avoid a cliff-edge withdrawal.

Scottish Chambers of Commerce boss Dr Liz Cameron said the scheme had helped save millions of jobs.

But she added: “A longer programme of support will be necessary in light of continued restrictions put in place to ensure the spread of the virus is kept to a minimum.

“Extending the scheme will ensure that there are jobs to go back to as restrictions carefully ease in the coming weeks and months.”

A report from the Resolution Foundation today says the furlough scheme has helped the UK avoid “depression-era levels” of joblessness and warns against ditching it too soon.

The Foundation estimates the cost of phasing out the scheme would cost £16bn from July onwards, taking the total cost to £48bn.

Chief executive Torsten Bell said: “The Government should reject calls to swiftly end the Job Retention Scheme. Moving too quickly could spark a huge second surge in job losses at a time when unemployment already looks set to be at the highest level for a quarter of a century.

“The scheme cannot last forever however. It should be phased out gradually, with a longer timeframe for the hardest-hit sectors.

“The Chancellor should also use the scheme to support the recovery by asking employers to contribute towards the wage costs of furloughs and allowing ‘partial furloughing’, with workers returning to work for some of the week, even if not all.

“The retention scheme could end up costing almost £50 billion. That’s a huge sum – but money well spent given the huge threat posed to our health, economy and living standards by this pandemic.

“This policy has made a huge difference in this crisis. It now needs careful, gradual change to ensure the benefits it has provided are secured not squandered.”

Federation of Small Businesses chairman Mike Cherry said: “Business owners are in the middle of the worst downturn on record. The Government has stepped-up with a raft of support mechanisms to help them through. It’s critical that these mechanisms are not suddenly removed, and that gaps in support are plugged quickly.

“The vast majority of small employers have furloughed staff and they’re telling us loud and clear that the ability to do so on a part-time basis as we move towards recovery will be key to keeping their operations afloat. For firms that don’t have the green light to open until July at the very earliest, we need to see schemes extended significantly – not least the job retention scheme.”

SNP MP Alison Thewliss warned cutting the level of the furlough scheme would push people into hardship.

She said: “Cutting financial support in the middle of a public health emergency would push people further into hardship and increase unemployment. The Chancellor should extend the scheme, fix the serious gaps and ensure people get the support they need. I have businesses in my own constituency who haven’t yet received their payments, so talk of winding the scheme down is causing significant anxiety for businesses and employees alike.”

Jonathan Geldart, Director General of the Institute of Directors, added: “Business leaders want to stand on their own two feet, but many can’t operate at anything like normal capacity at the moment, and making adjustments to protect staff and customers will be a big challenge for many workplaces. It’s crucial the government continues to adapt its wider support, a more flexible furlough system and support for company directors is needed urgently.”