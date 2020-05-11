BORIS Johnson has insisted it is “entirely right” that different nations across the UK are taking different approaches to tackling the coronavirus as he claimed his ‘stay alert’ message was “absolutely the right one for our country”.

The Prime Minister made his remarks as he faced a day of criticism from his political opponents for ditching the ‘stay at home’ slogan for England with the accusation that it replaced a clear message with a confusing one.

But at the daily Downing St press briefing, Mr Johnson insisted the advice to stay at home was contained within the ‘stay alert’ message.

He declared: “For those who think that the stay alert is not the right message, it is absolutely the right message for our country now.”

Later, as he took questions from the public, he was asked by John from Midlothian about the conflicting statements from the UK and Scottish Governments on tackling coronavirus after Nicola Sturgeon and her colleagues insisted they did not fully understand what ‘stay alert’ was supposed to mean.

But the Prime Minister defended the divergence of approach.

He said: “Let me be absolutely clear, what I have said just now we have a situation in the UK where the epidemic is at different stages in different places.

“It’s entirely right that different devolved administrations are taking slightly different approaches to deal with the epidemic in their nation; we respect that and support that.

“When you look at the totality of the approach, the unity between us is far more significant than the differences and I can tell you every member of Cobra who was there yesterday, everybody for all four nations, was absolutely determined to have a UKwide solution to this. I have no doubt we will achieve that.”

He added: “Having a local, regional, national approach makes sense but it also makes sense to have a strong UK approach as well.”

Elsewhere, Mr Johnson said he had heard “all sort of positive noises” on developing a vaccine and while Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s Chief Scientific Adviser, also said “great progress” was being made, he made clear there was no guarantee of getting one.

"It's a tough thing to do," insisted Sir Patrick but he pointed out there were therapeutics and drug development programmes under way, adding: "I'd be surprised if we didn't end up with something."

Earlier, when asked whether he had approved of the change of guidance for England, Sir Patrick said: "Science has had input to the whole plan. We've been particularly concentrated on the three phases to make sure that those three phases are properly grouped.

"Conditionality is crucially important, it's very very important that this is done slowly and it's done carefully."

His colleague Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer for England, added: "We've been involved in all stages of the process.

"Neither Sir Patrick and I would consider ourselves to be comms experts so we're not going to get involved in actual details of actual comms strategies."

Later, Mr Johnson was pressed about the issue of safety when people began to return to work, saying random spot inspections would be carried out in workplaces to ensure staff felt safe.

Asked why some low-skilled workers, who are more vulnerable to coronavirus, were being actively encouraged to return to work from Wednesday, the PM replied: "There's no question that it is falling hardest on certain groups."

He went on: "I want to be clear that, yes, in saying that people who can't work from home should now go to work, we are absolutely, categorical, that their workplace, your workplace must be safe, must be Covid-secure and employers will not be allowed to get away with forcing people to work in conditions that are not Covid-secure.

"Everyone must obey social distancing and we're going to have a lot more inspections by the Health and Safety Executive, we'll have random spot inspections to check that companies are doing the right thing.

"If people find themselves in conditions that they think are unsafe, then they should immediately report it and we will take action, and that goes for all work.”

Mr Johnson added: "We're not expecting this week, a huge change, we're simply encouraging those, in those sectors that we've outlined, who can't work from home now to talk to their employers and to go to work."