NICOLA Sturgeon, like she's doing us a favour, is telling us we can now go out for more than one round of exercise a day.

This is notoriously sedentary Scotland, it was a chore to leave the house just the once and now we're meant to be grateful we can go out for a run and a cycle? Crikey.

Were the giant queues at KFC and Starbucks when the drive thrus opened not a hint at where the nation's heart truly lies? Not in brisk walks and hitting our 10,000 steps but in getting something deep fried and caffeinated.

I jest, of course. The deep fried Mars bar cliche of Scots is tired and lazy.

But I tell you what, there's been nothing like two months on house arrest to prompt me to remember the gym with a fondness I never felt when it was open and minutes from my flat. Mere weeks ago I would conjure up the flimsiest of excuses not to exercise.

"But my trainers... they take so long to lace up." And back to the couch I'd go.

Being told that outdoor exercise is no longer allowed, except in little doses, has been exactly what I needed to appreciate the glory of stretching my legs and working up a hard earned sweat and I can't imagine I'm alone there.

The First Minister's announcement that the lockdown rules will be slightly eased has led to daydreams about when and where and how I might wander twice per day.

But lockdown has led to another interesting development. The discovery of online classes.

To my absolute delight, Scottish Ballet announced it would move its specialist classes online. At 11.30am every day a Facebook live class is held for a variety of different audiences: Dance for Parkinson’s, Time to Dance for people living with dementia, and Elevate for people living with Multiple Sclerosis.

A Thursday is Regenerate, for the over-60s. Wonderfully, Ma Stewart has taken to the Regenerate class with gusto, though she'd port de bras me in the face for telling you, and is having a wonderful time learning a new skill despite being isolated at home.

I took ballet classes for more than 20 years and miss them dreadfully so was thrilled to learn that, on a Friday morning, one of my favourite Scottish Ballet dancers, Bethany Kingsley-Garner, was taking a class "for all ages".

I made an excuse not to be showing up for the morning work Teams video conference and got my leggings on, dug out my old ballet shoes and was there, feet in first position, ready to go.

It turned out that "all ages" more meant "for parents and children" but you know, I had a wonderful time pretending to be a swan and opening up to the sunshine like a spring flower.

It's amazing what the body remembers, even after a long time sedentary. Despite it being a class for tots, I could feel my muscles readily moving back into the old, familiar patterns, my big toe drawing the swirl of a ron de jambe on the floor or arms lifting into fifth position.

It's sad to discover my grand battement are more of an extremely pathetic battement but it seems my right hip is giving me gyp. Perhaps all the sitting, who knows.

But a hobbling right hip led to the next new indoor exercise discovery. The near-cult like movement of Yoga By Adrienne. Yoga is another love that has fallen by the wayside as work and life took over.

I was looking for some hip opener exercises to help ease the pain, seeking out a little something for my neck, stiff from hunching over a laptop at my dining table.

There she was - Adrienne Mishler. Apparently she's already an international yoga star with millions of devoted YouTube followers. Who knew? Well, as I say millions of people. And no wonder.

She's perfect in a pandemic. No overly difficult, Instagram focused headstands here. "Try this if you can," she tells me in a first video, "Maybe you'll manage it, maybe you never will."

That's the spirit.

My yoga mat has become five feet of safe space, with the soothing sound of Adrienne guiding me into a downward dog.

I was becoming accustomed to being physically unambitious but now these online tutorials have sparked me back into action.

I'm almost sad about being allowed back outdoors, away from the safety of the gentle online guidance of Bethany and Adrienne.

It's perhaps ironic that one tiny positive is the rediscovery of long lost movement in a lockdown.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.