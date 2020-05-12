FOR almost 90 years it has helped protect Scotland's natural landscapes, historic buildings and precious archaeological treasures.

But now the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has warned its future is in doubt as it places hundreds of staff at risk of redundancy.

The conservation body, which cares for sites as diverse as Culloden and Culzean Castle on the Ayrshire coast, is struggling under a £28 million loss as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It has now launched a radical series of emergency actions designed to ensure its survival, placing 429 staff in its permanent workforce at risk of redundancy. It currently has 751 employees.

The charity will approach grant-giving bodies and the Scottish Government for financial support and seek to sell non-heritage land and property.

The trust said its income has been virtually eradicated during what is normally the busiest period for membership recruitment and property visits.

Its estate and holiday accommodation has been closed since March to comply with lockdown restrictions.

NTS said its income from all sources is forecast to collapse by £28m this year and to fall again in 2021 even if current restrictions are relaxed, while this does not include estimated investment losses of £46m due to stock market conditions.

Chief executive Simon Skinner said the 'extreme and unprecedented public health emergency has put the charity's future in doubt'.

He said: "This is despite us running the trust in a financially prudent way, building up our reserves and latterly taking critical decisions at the outset of this crisis, reducing our expenditure to a minimum, foregoing the recruitment of seasonal staff, terminating temporary and fixed-term contracts and furloughing a large proportion of our permanent staff.

"With some level of restrictions likely to apply post-lockdown and having effectively missed the busiest part of the visitor season, I see little prospect of us being able to return to more normal levels of membership, visitation and income for the rest of this year and beyond.

"Even after we've done all we can to stave off the worst, it's crystal clear that we need radical action if we are to buy more time that will give the trust space to overcome income loss and weather depressed economic conditions.”

He added: “Some people may not care that a charity is in trouble or see heritage as having little importance just now – but if the trust goes down then what will be lost will impoverish Scotland forever.

“The birthright of generations yet to come may be denied to them if this generation doesn’t do what’s needed to save it.

“That’s why we’ve been forced into taking such painful decisions in the middle of a situation that’s not of our making.”

Mr Skinner said a review of back office functions is under way, meaning further jobs could be at risk.

Staff were told the news on Monday yesterday and the NTS is opening a formal consultation with the trade union Prospect.

Mr Skinner said although there are support schemes in place for charities and businesses, NTS either does not qualify for them or the scale of support is too limited. The trust plans to scale back its offering based on the possibility of a staged re-opening of 27 key properties this year on a limited basis.

The remainder will be placed on a “care and maintenance basis”, with the aim of opening a further 18 sometime next year, and the rest once there is a general upturn in the economy and the trust’s fortunes.

A Scottish Government spokesman said it was “deeply sorry” to hear of the blow to NTS, and insisted it is keen to work with the charity to explore the support available. He added the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture is due to meet with the trust soon and has offered it the support of Scottish Enterprise.