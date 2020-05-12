PEOPLE using public transport south of the border should face away from each other when they are unable to keep the required two-metre social distancing gap, the UK Government has recommended.

New guidance issued by the Department for Transport on how to travel safely in England during the coronavirus outbreak states that passengers should minimise the time they spend near other people and avoid physical contact with them. They are also being advised to wear face-coverings on trains and buses.

The guidance acknowledges that "there may be situations where you can't keep a suitable distance from people" such as on busier services or at peak times.

It says: "In these cases, you should avoid physical contact, try to face away from other people."

The official advice goes on: "The risk of infection increases the closer you are to another person with the virus and the amount of time you spend in close contact."

The Government move comes as yet again there have been pictures posted on social media of people on crowded London Underground trains.

Matt Hancock, the UK Government Health Secretary, was challenged about the safety of people being crammed "like sardines" on the Tube this morning.

He told ITV’s This Morning: "Less than one in six people commute on public transport; of course, that figure is much bigger in London. People should avoid public transport unless they absolutely have to use it because it is safer when there is fewer people on it."

He suggested more people should get on a bike to go to work.

"You say not everybody can cycle, that's true, but lots more people can than do and now is actually a good time to start cycling to work because there is hardly any traffic on the roads so it's much more pleasant to cycle than in normal times," Mr Hancock said.

A key worker has said that social distancing was "impossible to maintain" on his journey to work on the London Underground this morning.

Terry McCarthy, 37, a supermarket store manager, took a photo at Canada Water at 7am and shared it to Twitter with the caption: "And they try to tell us the tube is at 5% capacity! This is dangerous and putting lives at risk!"

He explained how his place of work was too far away to walk or cycle to.

"Both the platform and the train were busier than what it has been the last few weeks. There were too many people in the carriage and social distancing was impossible to maintain," added Mr McCarthy.

Transport operators in England are being urged to rearrange, remove or limit seating "to try and ensure social distancing is observed".

This could include blocking off seats in close proximity to others and removing face-to-face seating.

Single users of black cabs and minicabs are being advised to sit in the back left-hand seat of taxis.

All transport operators have been issued guidance on ensuring stations and services are regularly cleaned.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, who will make a Commons statement on the guidance this afternoon, said: "Transport operators and staff have been working hard to ensure that people who need to get to work are able to do so, including crucial NHS workers and all those on the front line of the fight against the virus.

"Alongside the cycling and walking revolution we are launching and clear guidance to passengers and operators published today, we can all play our part by following the advice and reducing pressure on public transport.

"If we take these steps, all those who need to use public transport should feel confident that they can do so safely with the space to maintain social distancing as far as possible," he added.

Passengers south of the border are being advised to "avoid using public transport where possible" and should "instead try to walk, cycle or drive".

People who do travel should be "thinking carefully about the times, routes and ways you travel".

The guidance recommends:

*keeping two metres apart from others wherever possible;

*wearing a face covering if you can;

*using contactless payment where possible;

*avoiding rush hour travel where feasible;

*washing or sanitising your hands as soon as possible before and after travel and

*following advice from staff and being considerate to others.

The new advice follows the announcement of a £2 billion package of cycling and walking investment for England that will deliver a “green revolution” in travel, aiming to ease the pressure on public transport services by helping more people than ever choose alternative forms of travel.

This includes £250 million for local authorities in England to create pop-up bike lanes with protected space for cycling, wider pavements, safer junctions, and cycle and bus-only corridors.

The overall expenditure will produce a knock-on windfall for the Scottish Government of around £200m via the Barnett Formula.