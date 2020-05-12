NICOLA Sturgeon has dismissed claims she covered up a coronavirus outbreak in February as "complete and utter nonsense".

The First Minister said the incident at a conference for the sportswear brand Nike was kept from the public partly because of patient confidentiality.

But she insisted all appropriate steps were taken to protect public health.

Scotland's first confirmed coronavirus case was in Tayside on March 1.

However the BBC reported an earlier outbreak hit a Nike conference at Edinburgh's Hilton Carlton Hotel on February 26 and 27.

It said at least 25 people linked to the event were infected, eight of them living in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said she became aware of the outbreak when cases were confirmed around March 2, although she did not know the venue.

But she strongly denied claims the Scottish Government had covered up the incident, which was not public knowledge until the BBC reported it last night.

Speaking during her daily coronavirus briefing, she said: "These are not always straightforward, simple judgments.

"On the accusation of a cover-up, that is complete and utter nonsense.

"Why would we have been trying to cover anything up?

"We were reporting figures on this. I stood up here every single day to be as open and transparent with you, the public, as possible.

"There is no interest in covering these things up, so that is nonsense.

"And actually, I don't know where that accusation comes from, but it sounds like highly politicised nonsense as well."

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South, said: “Nicola Sturgeon has failed to come clean on this cover-up.

“It is not acceptable to hide behind patient confidentiality. You don’t need to identify people to take action on a pandemic outbreak, so the First Minister has failed to explain why the public was not informed.

“It’s not politicising anything to scrutinise the government on decisions being made on behalf of the public.

“I’m not prepared to reply to Edinburgh constituents who have contacted me about this to say they are ‘politicising’ the issue – I want to provide them with the answers they deserve about this cover-up, as well as answers about the pitiful level of testing.

“It’s all just words from the First Minister when we urgently need action.”

Ms Sturgeon said she was satisfied all appropriate steps were taken following the Edinburgh outbreak.

She said all cases associated with the event were reported through the normal daily figures.

She added: "Health Protection Scotland established an incident management team, all appropriate contact tracing was done.

"So all appropriate steps were taken in order to ensure that public health was being protected.

"And had there been more information about that event put into the public domain at that time, that would not have changed the steps that were taken to protect public health.

"At the time, I probed whether we should be putting more information into the public domain.

"The advice, which was advice I accepted, was that was not appropriate.

"One of the reasons for that was patient confidentiality. At a time when the number of cases remained as low as it was, to identify where any case contracted the virus could potentially have identified the patient concerned."

The First Minister later stressed she did not put patient confidentiality ahead of public health.

She added: "Both of those things are important. I cannot simply disregard issue of patient confidentiality."

She said all necessary steps were taken to protect public health, including contact tracing.

She added: "Incidentally, I didn't know the venue of that conference at the time.

"But there would have been no risk to anybody staying at that hotel a week later, because all of the steps were taken."

Ms Sturgeon said delegate lists may have been publicly available.

"To say that cases were associated with a particular event, you do run the risk of identifying people," she said. "That is not something that is simply disregarded.

"But it is not the case that public health was not given the priority it should have had."

The First Minister said she had queried whether more information should be made public at the time.

She said: "I asked a question, because that's sometimes my job, to say, 'Should we be saying this or that.'

"That's not to say I was profoundly concerned about it or anything like that.

"But when we had a couple of cases, I think in the first instance, associated with one event it's not a surprising question for me to say, 'Should we be saying what this event is?'

"And then I accepted the advice, the reason why that was not appropriate.

"The most important thing for me was, were all of the right steps being taken to investigate that, contact trace and to ensure that the risks to public health in terms of onwards transmission were being properly mitigated?

"And as I said, I was satisfied of that then and I am satisfied of that now."