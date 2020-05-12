A retired Scottish GP is one correct answer away from winning £1,000,000 tonight on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
Dr Andrew Townsley, 53, who worked at Newhills Medical Practice in Easterhouse, could be the sixth contestant to win £1m - and the first to do so since Ingram Wilcox won the jackpot 14 years ago.
The Glasgow university graduate successfully answered all 14 questions before host Jeremy Clarkson asks him a final question worth £1 million.
Viewers will have to tune into STV at 9pm tonight to find out if he will be handed the cheque for the seven figure sum.
Ahead of the broadcast, Dr Townsley who has progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), said: "It felt great to be there, if a bit surreal to be honest.
"As I was progressing in the hot seat, all I could think about was this is all going very quickly!
The father of two added: "When you apply to be on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? you always dream that you'd have the opportunity to answer that million pound question…”
