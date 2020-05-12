SUMMER has effectively been cancelled, Matt Hancock, the UK Government’s Health Secretary, has suggested as he made clear the coronavirus outbreak meant people were unlikely to be able to go on a foreign summer holiday this year.

With lockdown measures stretching through July and August and beyond, quarantine restrictions applying abroad and airlines with reduced schedules, Mr Hancock cast serious doubt on whether Britons could venture to foreign countries for their usual summer break.

Asked if "summer was cancelled", he told ITV's This Morning: "That's likely to be the case.”

Referring to the planned easing of restrictions south of the border, Mr Hancock said: "We haven't made a final decision on that yet but it is clear that we will seek to reopen hospitality, some hospitality, from early July if we keep successfully reducing the spread of this virus. But social distancing of some kind is going to continue.

"The conclusion from that is it is unlikely that big, lavish international holidays are going to possible for this summer. I just think that's a reality of life," he declared.

Later, Boris Johnson’s spokesman said: "The Health Secretary was reflecting the travel advice from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, which is that nobody should be travelling apart from for essential reasons; and they don't include holidays abroad."

Mr Hancock was quizzed about the apparent anomalies in the Government’s new guidance about lifting lockdown restrictions in England and Wales.

Asked why grandparents could not see their grandchildren but children could see their carers, he said it was a "scientific fact" that older people were more vulnerable to Covid-19.

"The principles are really clear and the public has been sensible so far. The Great British public have really understood what social distancing means, why we need to do it...

“The principles are outside is better than inside, stay two metres away, wash your hands and clean the surfaces, and see as few people as you can, outside of your household because that virus spreads but we do also at the same time need to get people back to work."

Pressed on whether someone could meet a friend in their garden as long as distancing rules were adhered to, the Secretary of State told BBC Breakfast: "It's not necessarily more safe than meeting in a park and we said that should only happen in public places.

"For instance, a lot of people can only get to their garden by going through their house and being with people indoors is not as safe as outdoors and so that is why we have come to this judgement."

The Cabinet minister explained how there was a "common sense" principle as to why children could be looked after by child minders but not other family members from outside their household.

"For some people's livelihoods they need a child minder in order to earn an income and so that is important we allow that to happen.

"But at the same time we don't want to encourage the large scale, we don't want to encourage people, especially when grandparents are older, and we know this virus kills more older people than younger people, so we don't want to encourage kids to stay with their grandparents, but we do want to allow people, where possible to get back to work.

"So again, there is a common sense principle as to why we've come up with that proposal. I know it can be frustrating for people."

Mr Hancock said the Government had restricted people to seeing only one person from outside their household at a time in the new measures in order to stop mass gatherings.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, he said: "What we don't want is large groups of people gathering, and you have to make a judgment to what is reasonable and where to set the rules.

"It is perfectly reasonable to have a rule that only one individual can meet up with one other, at that two-metre distance, and outside is safer than inside because the science is clear that, although the risks are not zero, there is a lower risk to people being outside.

"Therefore, a rule that you can only meet up with one other person just protects everybody against that burgeoning into large groups of people."

Asked if the Government's decision to lift the ban on driving to beauty spots for exercise in England and Wales could risk increasing the spread of the virus in such areas, the Secretary of State replied: "Not if people socially distance when they get there, and hence we've kept the socially distancing rules very clearly in place."

Asked if there is a limit on how far people could drive, he said: "No, there isn't. But this isn't for people to move house or to go on holiday or to be able to stay."

In its guidance, the Government has urged people in England not to travel to Scotland, where the lockdown restrictions regime is different.