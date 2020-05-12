A military plane has declared an emergency while flying above Scotland.

The RAF Hercules aircraft, with flight number ZH870, was flying above Perth when it released the Squawk 7700.

An emergency squawk is used to identify an aircraft which has a possible issue and enables it to have priority over other air traffic.

🇬🇧 RAF Hercules ZH870 on an emergency squawk #Squawk7700 pic.twitter.com/GspQizHZNe — CivMilAir (Stay home 🏡 Save lives 🚑) ✈ (@CivMilAir) May 12, 2020

It has since travelled towards the Scottish Borders since first declaring its emergency.

It had taken off from the RAF's base in Brize Norton base in Oxfordshire at around 3.10pm, according to FlightAware.

The Herald has approached the Ministry of Defence for comment.

This is a breaking story and we will update with more information when possible.