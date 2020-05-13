Tom Gordon

A THIRD of Scottish businesses fear they may never reopen after the coronavirus lockdown.

A survey by the Federation of Small Businesses found 35 per cent of firms forced to close by the virus north of the border were unsure if they would have any future after the pandemic.

The FSB said employers would need “sustained government support” to survive.

It also called for clear official guidance about the steps businesses in Scotland should take before they consider re-opening.

The UK Government has promised guidance for firms reopening in England as restrictions are eased, but the Scottish Government is still telling people to stay at home.

The FSB surveyed 5,471 UK small business owners in late April, 758 of them in Scotland,

It found around half of Scottish firms (53%) had been forced to close since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, compared to four in ten (41%) across the UK.

Of those that have closed - both in Scotland and across the UK - about a third (35%) are not sure whether they will ever reopen again.

The survey also found 19% of Scottish businesses had failed to make or faced severe difficulties making commercial rent or mortgage repayments because of the lockdown.

Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chair, said: “In the jaws of the crisis, a huge share of independent Scottish firms did the right thing, followed the official advice and shut their doors. Our new survey shows that many of these operators worry they’re closed for good.

“We’re certain however that with the right help from government, bigger businesses and the general public, we can ensure these fears aren’t realised. But this does show that many local operators are on a knife-edge.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday announced a four-month extension to the UK Government furlough scheme paying workers up to 80% of their monthly salar.

The £14bn-a-month scheme, which covers 7.5m people or 27% of the workforce, will now run until October, by when the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates it may have cost £100bn.

Mr Sunak said firms would be asked to “start sharing” the cost from August.

The FBS survey found 71% of Scottish small employers had furloughed staff to help survive, with 46% wanting to bring staff back gradually, and 28% saying that would keep them viable.

Mr McRae added: “When the time comes to begin to re-open, businesses won’t be able to go from nought to sixty overnight.

“For many employers, they’ll want to phase a return to test any new systems and to keep their staff safe. Allowing the partial furloughing of workers is a vital policy move that would allow many smaller firms to restart smoothly and sustainably.”

Nicola Sturgeon yesterday told English employers to treat their Scotland-based staff differently as the lockdown is eased south of the border.

The First Minister said that if firms had staff living in Scotland, they should follow the Scottish Government guidance “wherever your head office is, wherever you’re based”, and not expect them to return to work at the same pace as staff living in England.

She said that applied to staff living in Scotland whose workplace was just over the border.

The Scottish lockdown remains tighter than the UK Government version which was changed this week for England, with the “stay at home” message replaced with “stay alert”

The UK version says people in England should work at home where possible, but “food production, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution and scientific research in laboratories” should open. The Scottish guidance is for construction to be closed.

At the Scottish Government’s daily briefing on Covid-19, Ms Sturgeon urged employers in Scotland not to reopen prematurely or put pressure on employees to return to work too soon.

She said: “I know that the UK Government published guidance for businesses yesterday.

“I want to stress that this guidance is not yet operational in Scotland at this stage, since we are not currently encouraging more people to go back to work.

“I would ask instead that all employers follow the Scottish Government guidance.

“I am very grateful for the fact that the vast majority of employers have been so responsible throughout this crisis – so I am sure that most will do this, and will not urge workers to come back to work prematurely.

“And for employees, I would remind you that if you think your working conditions are unsafe, you have rights under employment legislation.

“If you have a trade union in your workplace, and you have concerns about your working conditions, you should also be able to talk to them.

“The Scottish Government is working with employers and trade unions to develop guidance on safe workplaces which has the confidence of businesses and workers.”

Asked if her message was the same to employers south of the border, for example in and around Carlisle, who had workers currently living in Scotland, Ms Sturgeon replied: “Yes, unequivocally.”

She said: “I would say to employers, wherever your head office is, wherever you’re based, if you are employing people who live in Scotland, have regard to the Scottish Government guidance.

“That is what the UK Government would tell you to do as well.

“We are going through a process that will allow us, at the right time and in the right phasing, to give people the confidence that they can go back to work safely.”

Asked about Burger King, McDonald’s and Starbucks planning to reopen some outlets in Scotland despite the lockdown, she said: “Right now, because our progress against this virus is fragile, we must be cautious.

“We must not prematurely lift these restrictions and risk the virus running out of control.

“I make no apology for being cautious about this and I would say to employers of all shapes and sizes, and all sectors, You should be following in Scotland, Scottish Government advice.

“We are not yet encouraging any businesses that are not open right now, or any workers who are not working right now, to be back in operation.

“Of course that will change in the weeks ahead and we want to get back to as close to normal operation for businesses as quickly as possible, but that has to be done safely, and it has to be done in the right order, so we can give workers confidence they are safe as they can be.”