A retired Scottish doctor has won £500k on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Former GP Andrew Townsley took home the second-top prize on the ITV show on Tuesday.

Dr Townsley, who worked at Newhills Medical Practice in Easterhouse, was in the running to become the sixth winner of the show - the first to win since Ingram Wilcox won the jackpot 14 years ago.

The Glasgow University graduate successfully answered all 14 questions before host Jeremy Clarkson asked him a final question worth £1 million.

The final question was: "In the history of motorsport, which of these iconic races was held first?"

Dr Townsley phoned a friend, Ailsa, who unfortunately could not give any guidance and said she had 'absolutely no idea'.

But instead of guessing, the doc decided to take home the £500,000 prize.

However, it was revealed after he made his decision that his guess would have won him the jackpot £1million.

Ahead of the broadcast of his game, Andrew, who has progressive MS and requires the use of a wheelchair, said: "It felt great to be there, if a bit surreal to be honest.

"As I was progressing in the hot seat, all I could think about was this is all going very quickly!

"When you apply to be on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? you always dream that you'd have the opportunity to answer that million pound question...

"I knew winning a large sum of money would make my life a lot more comfortable."