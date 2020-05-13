THE UK Government’s bid to help the country’s army of self-employed workers survive the coronavirus outbreak kicks into operation today ahead of the original timescale of early June.

From 8am, the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme[SEISS] opens for claims.

The self-employed or members of partnerships whose business has been adversely affected by coronavirus will be able to apply for a grant under the scheme worth 80% of their average monthly trading profits; the same percentage as the help being provided to employees by the furlough scheme.

There are an estimated five million self-employed people in Britain and the Treasury estimates a significant number are expected to benefit from the scheme with the payments – to be paid in a single instalment covering three months and capped at £7,500 – due to land in bank accounts from May 25 or within six working days of each claim being made.

Rishi Sunak said: “We’re working ahead of time to deliver support to the self-employed and, from today, applications open for the millions of people eligible for the scheme.

“With payments arriving before the end of this month, self-employed across the UK will have money in their pockets to help them through these challenging times,” added the Chancellor.

From today, people will be able to make their claim on a specified date between May 13 and 18, based on their Unique Tax Reference number. HMRC has assigned eligible self-employed individuals a specific date to apply on and this can be checked on HMRC’s online checker.

The SEISS, described by the Treasury as a “world-leading scheme,” is part of a package of support for self-employed people, which includes so-called bounce-back loans, income tax deferrals, rental support, increased levels of Universal Credit, mortgage holidays and the various business support schemes the Government has introduced to protect businesses during this time.

Derek Cribb, CEO of the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed said: “For the self-employed, coronavirus is not only a health crisis but also a pressing income crisis. It is, therefore, very welcome that the Government has managed to get this new scheme in place ahead of schedule and that a section of the freelance community can now get the help they need early.

“We are delighted that the Government has heeded much of IPSE’s advice by setting up the SEISS, which extends a much-needed lifeline to those self-employed people who are eligible for it.”

Mike Cherry, National Chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, encouraged all those who believed they were eligible to use the online checker and apply on the date allocated.

“We are particularly pleased to see the scheme opening earlier than scheduled with a simple fast-track application and a promise for speedy payment.

“Getting the system designed and built ahead of schedule is impressive. Just like the Job Retention Scheme portal we hope it will cope with the high expected demand. I would like to pay tribute to the staff of HMRC for the behind the scenes work to get this scheme off the ground,” he added.

Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the Federation of Master Builders said: “The self-employed account for 40% of the construction workforce so the Government’s decision to bring forward the payment to the end May will be very welcome news for the many independent tradespeople who operate in construction.

“The Government’s support package to date has been targeted at businesses so the self-employed will be welcoming this cash boost at a time when they need it most.”

Sir Ed Davey, the acting leader of the Liberal Democrats, said his party had campaigned for the self-employed help scheme but stressed, like the furlough scheme, now extended to the end of October, SEISS should be extended too.

"Self-employed people have waited far too long for this support and they must not see it snatched away too early,” he added.