THURSDAY evenings have since early lockdown become a time of coming together, even if from a distance, in our doorways, on our streets, at our windows, to clap, sing and rattle pans. From this week they are set to become about something else too – Makar To Makar, a 40 minute livestream in which we can listen to some of our finest poets and singers, curated by Scotland’s National Poet, Jackie Kay. In the run up to the weekly clap for carers, poets, singers and others will perform for us live from their homes – amongst them the First Minister, Peggy Seeger, Don Paterson, Jackie Kay herself, and, for the final stream, Liz Lochhead, Scotland’s second Makar.

The aim, says current Makar, Jackie Kay, is, for the sixteen weeks of its run, to deliver something that feels like a live gig. “I wanted to create some stay-at-home culture where it does feel interactive. I wanted to bring culture into people’s living rooms and to have a sense of everybody doing it at the same time, because one of the things that has been happening a lot is that people have been pre-recording these cultural experiences and sometimes they can seem dead on arrival – but I wanted this to feel very live.”

Beginning on Thursday at 7pm, Kay will launch this series of online literary and musical performances, produced by the National Theatre of Scotland and streamed on its YouTube channel. In its mix will be not only readings and singing, but conversation about art and poetry, as well as the strange times we are going through and the struggles they bring. Kay, who will host, hopes they will offer “food for the soul”.

Having lost her father, pre-lockdown, and struggled with not being able to see her mother who is in a care home, she acknowledges that, like many, she has found these times hard. “I’ve been traumatised by lots of things. The last time I saw my mum I had to persuade the home to let me in just to say goodbye. Hers was one of the first homes in the country to go into lockdown, on March 10, and though at the time it felt shocking it was definitely a wise move. I know two homes, near hers, that have had many die just in the last few days. It’s terrifying. I find it worse, this situation, having my mum in the home at this time, than my dad dying. I know that loss can’t really be measured in scales but if I had to say what was the most difficult experience I would definitely say this is the most difficult experience ever.”

One of the things Kay want to do is “accompany people through these times”. That accompanying is partly what we have a Makar for. It’s one of the reasons we turn to poets, singers and artists. In times like these we need such voices. “I feel it’s important, now, to accompany people,” she says, “because I think that this particular crisis has turned the volume up. Kind people have got kinder, anxious people more anxious. It’s showed the huge problems we have in our society already. Poor people are more likely to die quicker of this virus, BAME people are more likely to die quicker – so I just wanted to create something that takes note of our time but also offers something up to them.”

The series is curated by Kay and produced by the National Theatre of Scotland in association with HOME Manchester and Edinburgh International Book Festival and School of Arts and Media, Salford. The writers and musicians are being paid in an attempt to support artists during this difficult period. The commitment to the four-month stretch of the series is also an acknowledgement that we will not be returning to social gathering, theatre-going and the live arts experience any time soon. Most of the summer’s live events, including Edinburgh's festivals, are already cancelled.

“I think,” says Kay, “even when people start trying to put their heads out of the door, they’ll want to pull their head right back in. People are not going to gather publicly for some time. I don’t think theatres are going to be open till January next year, at the earliest, and even when things do open, people will be wary about gathering in public groups.”

Many artists, she observes, are shifting to trying to deliver their work online – and this may be increasingly the way of the future. “We all needed to be travelling less, flying less, and so perhaps some of these new formats are new formats for our times and point the way to cleaner air.”

Makar To Makar will be part of the flowering of creativity that has already been happening online. “We know," says Kay, "from reading about all different crises throughout time, that people will turn to poetry and music. During the siege of Sarajevo, they had years of no water, no electricity, very little proper food, bombs going off, but they still managed to erect these theatres and people still managed to come out and see shows."

The Covid-19 crisis, she notes, “has been music’s defining hour". “People have been touched by things like the Italians singing on their balcony.”

But what's missing with much online art is that sense of us all coming together in a moment of time, as we would around a live event. This is what Kay hopes to create. “Right now we’ve lost our communality because we’re not able to do communal things together, like go out and eat together or go to the theatre together, and it seems to me this is one way of bringing the communal back." What she wants, she says is to give people “something stimulating, hopeful, thought-provoking, funny, sad, a whole range of things – and that people will get a chance to experience it all together.”