ALISTER Jack will be quizzed by MPs tomorrow about the UK Government’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the “divergence” in approach between it and the Scottish Government.
The Scottish Secretary will be the first witness to appear in virtual form via the Zoom video-conferencing system before the newly-reconstituted House of Commons Scottish Affairs Committee after its seven-month absence caused in part by an inter-party dispute over the make-up of the committee.
MPs are expected to question Mr Jack, Douglas Ross, his ministerial colleague at the Scotland Office, and Gillian McGregor, its director, not only about the divergence of approach between London and Edinburgh on the pandemic but also its operation within the context of the ‘four nations' approach’ and Boris Johnson’s prime ministerial address to the nation on Sunday.
The committee will also press the Secretary of State about Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement on extending the furlough scheme, the effectiveness of intergovernmental collaboration and the UK Government’s recovery strategy and how this will interact with Scotland’s demographics.
The session will be the first in the committee’s new inquiry into the coronavirus and Scotland. It will start at 2.30pm.
The new-look committee comprises of the SNP’s Pete Wishart[Perth and South Perthshire] in the chair as well as his Nationalist colleagues Mhairi Black[Paisley and Renfrewshire South] and Deidre Brock[Edinburgh North and Leith], Conservatives Andrew Bowie[West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine], Alberto Costa[South Leicestershire], David Duguid[Banff and Buchan], Sally-Ann Hart[Hastings and Rye] and John Lamont[Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk] Labour’s Jon Cruddas[Dagenham and Rainham] and Liz Twist[Blaydon] as well as the Liberal Democrats’ Wendy Chamberlain[North East Fife].
