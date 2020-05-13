NICOLA Sturgeon has said she does not believe figures suggesting the proportion of coronavirus deaths in Scottish care homes is almost double that of elsewhere in the UK.

The First Minister pointed to an academic study that found care home deaths in England and Wales may have been substantially underreported.

It came as Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said her approach to coronavirus testing in care homes has been an “abject failure”.

He said early mistakes "have led to the excess deaths we see today".

Both he and Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard quoted figures indicating Scotland has almost double the proportion of care home deaths than elsewhere in the UK.

But Ms Sturgeon said she did not believe this is the case.

Speaking during First Minister's Questions, she said: "There has been a study published this morning by academics at the London School of Economics that suggests that in England and Wales, the real care home death toll is double what the official figures are showing.

"Now, this is not some kind of competition. Any death toll in care homes or anywhere else is too high and all of us are working to get that down.

"But I am confident that the figures we are publishing in Scotland are accurate.

"I'm not sure that's the case for elsewhere in the UK right now, but it is not for me to speak to those figures."

The First Minister said Scotland's figures are in line with many other countries.

She said the study suggested the disparity is due to "underreporting in the rest of the UK".

She added: "I think if there is a disparity here it comes from a problem in reporting elsewhere, not from the reality of the position here in Scotland."

Mr Carlaw said fixing testing "must become this Government's overriding focus, and it's clear it hasn't been".

He said: "It's also clear that the Government could have been more transparent about what it was doing for care homes in the early days of the outbreak.

"Mistakes were made at the start and they have led to the excess deaths we see today."

He said this was a failure "by any standards".

Ms Sturgeon said she did not accept it was a failure.

She said: "I'm not even speaking as First Minister here, I'm speaking as a human being – I deeply regret every single death from this virus, and I think all of us are in that position."

She added: "There's probably not an hour goes by right now where I don't question myself, I don't agonise over the decisions we are taking to make sure that we are learning as we go and we are getting these decisions as right as possible."

She said testing capacity has dramatically increased, and is currently clinically-driven.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government is moving to a policy of test, trace and isolate.

The First Minister said her overriding focus is to protect the public "as best I can".