Every day, thousands of key workers are risking their lives to protect Scotland during the coronavirus pandemic. From all healthcare staff to police officers, charity staff, shopworkers, bus drivers and many more, they are selflessly giving up their time and safety on the frontline to battle this deadly disease.
We asked for you to nominate key workers who deserved recognition for their outstanding efforts during the coronavirus lockdown and below is this week’s list.
If you know somebody's actions deserve extra recognition, let us know in our nomination sheet here and we’ll publish their name in next week’s list.
♥ Gina Wells
♥ Margaret Young
♥ Nicqui Watson
♥ Meghan Newton
♥ Jude Marshall
♥ Derek Mcqueen
♥ Andrew Carnegie
♥ Amanda Simpson
♥ Christie Crawford
♥ Alan Nicholson
♥ Joseph Boyle
♥ Susanne Coen
♥ Laura Forbes
♥ Jacqueline Thomson
♥ Veronique Molloy
♥ Megan Gracie
♥ All The Staff - Thornwood Hall Care Home
♥ Morag Macpherson-Taylor
♥ Fiona Ferguson
♥ John Logan
♥ Caitlin Donlevy
♥ Lesley Mcconville
♥ Richard Murray
♥ Alison And Rob Abercrombie
♥ Emma O’Donnell
♥ Allan Blyth
♥ Rae Murphy
♥ Lorraine Murray
♥ Laura-jane McLeod
♥ Stobhill Care Home
♥ Anne Sweeney
♥ Judith Fraser
♥ Claire Nisbet
♥ Angela Douris
♥ Anderson Maguire Funeral Directors
♥ Grace McGregor
♥ Noreen Mallis
♥ Elizabeth Semple
♥ Margaret Mcpherson
♥ Helen Ball
♥ Eilleen Winters Mcpherson
♥ Scott Nico
♥ Ricardo Corrieri
♥ Scott Rae
♥ Steven Caputa
♥ Scott Nicol
♥ Kathy Brewer
♥ Scott Rae
♥ Abbeydale Court Care Home Hamilton
♥ Billy Ramage
♥ Desmond Walsh
♥ Joan Finlayson
♥ Vivienne Adams
♥ Angela Slaven
♥ Zöe Mullaney
♥ Cathy Stodard
♥ Sharon Freeman
♥ Mark Johnstone
♥ Kay Mcfarlane
♥ Irene Porter
♥ Shannon Patton
♥ Murray Sutherland
♥ Yvonne Cairney
♥ Carrie McCulloch
♥ Jennifer Carruthers
♥ Lynsey Shaw
♥ Nicola Sturgeon
♥ Karen Cashin
♥ Helen Rooney
♥Alison Hair
♥ Helen Kinnaird
♥ Annmaire Porter
♥ Heather Kay
♥ Stacey Brisbane
♥ Emma Docherty
♥ Iain & Fiona Dempster
♥ Katie Chisholm
♥ Dr Linda Cherry
♥ Dr Alister Douglas
♥ Ben Carruthers
♥ Megan Pullar
♥ Lisa Monaghan
♥ Laura McSorley
♥ Louise Robertson
♥ Cory Munro
♥ Demi Foulds
♥ Patsy Leckie
♥ Carol Donoghue
♥ Claire Cameron
♥ Kerry Mitchell
♥ Jennifer Rankin
♥ Wilma McMartin
♥ Margaret Mcmartin
♥ Lorna Reid
♥ Leanne Rennex
♥ Liam Muldoon
♥ Jeane Freeman
♥ Ewan Speedie
♥ Frankie Findlay
♥ Amanda Quinn
♥ Shirley Martin
♥ Sarah MacDonald
♥ Lindsey & Gilmour Pharmacy
♥ Caitlin McCloskey
♥ Elaine Forbes
♥ Laura Veitch
♥ Tracy Peat
♥ Fraser Graham
♥ Cheryl Pyott
♥ Rachel Millar
♥ Brenda Phillips
♥ Fiona McAdam
♥ Luke Facchini
♥ Ruairi Kenny
♥ Susan Johnston
♥ Pauline Love Thomson
♥ Johnpaul Robertson
♥ Paul Mcpake
♥ Rosie, Nick, Angie, Liz and all the staff at Burnfield Care Home
♥ Stephen Hamilton
♥ Laura Anderson
♥ Moira Roberts
♥ Raghbir Dhinsa
♥ Jill Shields
♥ Stevie Kerr
♥ Belinda Fleming
♥ Doctor Laura Allan
♥ Nan Burns
♥ Lyndsay Chisholm
♥ Linda Fay
♥ Kirsten O'Neill
♥ Harry Ritchie
♥ Lorraine Herbert
♥ Gerard Smith
♥ Tracy Peat
♥ Lerwick Co-op Shop Staff
♥ Co-Op Dobbs Road, Port Glasgow
♥ Michael Grant
♥ Lesley Watt
♥ Shannon Patton
♥ Stephen Owens
♥ Natalie Jenkins
♥ Kirsty Hair
♥ Karen Smith
♥ Mark McCahill
♥ Angela McCann
♥ Ann Findlay
♥ Dorothy McBride
♥ Catherine Greig
♥ Bryan Sharkey
♥ Kieran Mcleod
♥ David Mclean
♥ Dalmellington Care Home
♥ Rae Murphy
♥ Claire Gemmell
♥ Jean Coughtrie
♥ Janette Grozier
♥ Linda Murphy
♥ Davina Dick
♥ Arlene McArtney
♥ Julie Napier
♥ Mary Wood
♥ Ruth Boyd
♥ Lynn Coughtrie
♥ Leslay Eccles
♥ Robert McDerment
♥ Lisa McCrindle
♥ Nadene Jackson
♥ Fiona Murdoch
♥ Jacquie McLurkin
♥ Callum Cooper
♥ Annemarie Brown
♥ Meg Armour
♥ Ainsley Cook
♥ Dinitta Ginindza
♥ Marion Kerr
♥ Tommy Ferguson
♥ Jamie Wallace
♥ Christie Reid
♥ Janette Whalen
♥ Rona Rowan
♥ Claire Boyd
♥ Patricia Rodger
♥ Sharon McFadzean
♥ Ian Russell
♥ Alex Kerr
♥ Nicola McQuillan
♥ Tammy McLurkin
♥ Liz Napier
♥ Jane McTaggart
♥ Kim Hunter
♥ Stacey Reid
♥ Lois Whiteside
♥ Caitlyn McCreath
♥ Jane Scott
♥ Linda Mitchell
♥ Roberta Walker
♥ Georgia Wake
♥ Lisa Young
♥ Ellie Mitchell
♥ Jenni McLurkin
♥ Savannah McMahon
♥ Gail Harris
♥ Yvonne Bartollo
♥ Shirley Begg
♥ Ana Lachiou
♥ Gemma Underwood
♥ Pamela Honeyman
♥ Kevin Gibson
♥ Ross Farrell
♥ Claire Ritchie
♥ Jim Whiteford
♥ Janice Collins
♥ Craig Slater
♥ Gillian Kerr
♥ Hazel Rowan
♥ Judi Taylor
♥ Kayleigh Mathews
♥ Anne Slater
♥ Jennifer Whalen
♥ Kerry Whiteside
♥ Kelly Bunyan
♥ Valerie Paulin
♥ Ben Blain
♥ Megan Nohar
♥ Katie Gibson
♥ Kerry Freel
♥ G20 Youth Festival
♥ Caroline Scott
♥ Martin Noon
♥ Anne Roche
♥ Peter Hume
♥ Fiona McGrady
♥ Andrea Fisher
♥ Peter Moon
♥ Lizanne Conway
♥ Sheila Penny
♥ Charlie Cameron
♥ Heather Love
♥ Stacey Keay
♥ Karen Longmuir
♥ Chiara Berardelli
♥ Gary Goldie
♥ Emily Cutts
♥ Alyson McGraw
♥ Delma Egan
♥ Ronan Quigley
♥ Ruth Rugg
♥ Stefan Kuhr
♥ Chelsea Blair
♥ Chantelle Connaghan
♥ Dionne Carrick
♥ Sophie Kelly
♥ Jacque Boyce
♥ Karen Stuart
♥ Keith Marshall
♥ Susie Marshall
♥ Karen Lindsey
♥ John Reid
♥ Brian Wilson
♥ John Letford
♥ Franny Scally
♥ Julianna McKellar
♥ Becca Openshaw
♥ Karen Martin
♥ Greg Farrell
♥ Harry Lennon
♥ Jamie Walters
♥ Shiona McCubbin
♥ Ailsa Green
♥ Alison Green
♥ Verity Johnson
♥ Gabriel Johnson
♥ Matt Skilling
♥ Gillian Ritchie
♥ Alannah Boyce
♥ Natalie Wilson
♥ Heart of Scotland Centre
♥ Tricia Davidson
♥ Yonas Aryfayne
♥ Morven Quinn
♥ Catherine Harte
♥ Elaine Young
♥ Lindsay Shedden
♥ Alison Thompson
♥ Fiona Ross
♥ Sharlene McGilvray
♥ Christian Turkington
♥ Lucy Brown
♥ Lucy McCorkindale
♥ Megan Robertson
♥ Elaine Bannatyne
♥ Clare Bannatyne
♥ Jodie Gillespie
♥ Marlene Stevenson
♥ Julie Cunningham
♥ Marie D’souza
♥ Maureen McIntyre
♥ June Mitchell
♥ Paul Quinn
♥ Rowlands Pharmacy, Dalgety Bay
♥ Sharon Kyle
♥ Leanne Morris
♥ Heather Moffat
♥ Amy Lee
♥ Sharon Whelan
♥ Sharron Rushford
♥ Lesley-Ann Hunter
♥ Ian McCreadie
♥ Sanaa Iqbal
♥ Diane Bates
♥ Crosshouse Maternity Unit, Scan Department
♥ Heather MacKinnon
♥ Barbara Montgomery
♥ Rachel Cochrane
♥ Aimee McClymont
♥ Rebecca Muldoon
♥ Elizabeth Kett
♥ Karen Connelly
♥ Gayle Siedlecki
♥ Heather Mackinnon
♥ Rachel Evans
♥ Margaret Young
♥ Claire Davidson
♥ Newsquest Scotland Print Centre, Cambuslang
♥ Stuart Mclean
♥ Mark Smith
♥ Annmarie McGinlay
♥ Dave Anderson
♥ Brian McDougall
♥ Alan Myles
♥ Colin Duncan
♥ Graham Craig
♥ Kenny Martin
♥ Simon Boyle
♥ David Henry
♥ Aaron Robertson
♥ Alan Francey
♥ Michael Fleming
♥ John Stewart
♥ George Nelson
♥ Owen O’Connor
♥ Paul Smith
♥ Roy Samson
♥ Brian Martin
♥ Andy Leaman
♥ Robert Purdon
♥ Michael Hannah
♥ Allan Black
♥ Robert Meek
♥ Colin Neeson
♥ David Leask
♥ Hugh Walker
♥ David Taylor
♥ Craig Currie
♥ William Baird
♥ Lee Cullen
♥ Andy Walker
♥ Ian Clark
♥ Gary Fleming
♥ John Barclay
♥ Tommy Murray
♥ Joe Muir
♥ John Murray
♥ Lesley Brisbane
♥ Caitlin Donlevy
