BORIS Johnson has accused Sir Keir Starmer of "inaccurately and misleadingly" quoting from UK Government guidance in a Commons clash between the two party leaders over the coronavirus outbreak in care homes.

The row, which flared up at Prime Minister’s Questions, led to the Labour leader later demanding Mr Johnson return to the Commons to correct “inaccurate” information and the PM expressing his “disappointment” at Sir Keir’s approach, suggesting it was not part of the constructive approach he said that he would pursue during the pandemic.

At PMQs, the Labour leader claimed the Government had been "too slow to protect people in care homes" south of the border and referred to official advice in place until March 12, which said it remained "very unlikely" that people in care homes would become infected.

Figures released on Tuesday suggested that care home deaths accounted for some 40% of coronavirus-related fatalities registered in England and Wales in the week ending May 1.

But Mr Johnson replied to Sir Keir: "No, it wasn't true that the advice said that, and actually we brought the lockdown in care homes ahead of the general lockdown."

After PMQs the Labour leader wrote to the PM, asking him to "correct the record" in the Commons at the earliest opportunity.

Sir Keir wrote: “At this time of national crisis, it is more important than ever that Government ministers are accurate in the information they give. Given this, I expect you to come to the House of Commons at the earliest opportunity to correct the record and to recognise that this was official Government guidance regarding care homes.”

However, a Downing St source said the Labour leader was “hiding” the fact there was a preceding paragraph to the sentence he had quoted, which set the context.

This paragraph stated the advice was "intended for the current position in the UK where there is currently no transmission of Covid-19 in the community" and that "therefore" it was unlikely care home residents would be infected.

“What's actually happened is that the Leader of the Opposition has inaccurately and selectively quoted from the Public Health England guidance and that is what the PM was referring to," said the No 10 source.

Later, Mr Johnson replied to Sir Keir’s letter, telling him: "I am disappointed that in the House today you chose to quote Public Health England advice selectively and misleadingly and I stand by my comments."

He went on: "I would remind you of the commitment you made when you became Leader of the Opposition to work constructively with the Government in the face of this unprecedented pandemic. The public expect us to work together.”

The PM added: "As I have demonstrated through repeated engagement and consultation with opposition parties in recent months, I have sought to build the maximum political consensus behind our response to coronavirus. I hope it remains your position to pursue that same consensus."

During PMQs, Mr Johnson admitted it had been an "appalling epidemic" and that the final death toll would be "stark" and "deeply horrifying" as he sought to explain why the UK Government had stopped publishing international comparisons at the daily Downing Street press briefing.

He told Sir Keir such comparisons were "premature" because "the correct and final way of making these comparisons will be when we have all the excess death totals for all the relevant countries".

The PM added: "We do not yet have that data. I'm not going to try to pretend to the House that the figures, when they are finally confirmed, are anything other than stark and deeply, deeply horrifying. This has been an appalling epidemic.

"What I can tell the House is that we are getting those numbers down, the number of deaths are coming down, the number of hospital admissions is down."

Mr Johnson also announced a £600 million package for coronavirus infection control in English care homes.