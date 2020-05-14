THOUSANDS of essential products are being offered and sold on online marketplaces at up to 13 times the usual price in what is being described as the coronavirus crisis "rip-off".

A new consumer investigation has claims that popularly used shopping platforms including Amazon Marketplace and eBay are "rife" with household essentials at inflated prices, as some third-party sellers seek to "profiteer".

The probe by the consumer watchdog Which? uncovered evidence that products such as hand sanitiser, cleaning products, toilet roll and tissues are being purchased at these high prices by consumers.

Unknown to the brands, the "unscrupulous" traders often exploit popular household names such as Andrex, Carex, Dettol and Kleenex in order to profit.

It comes two weeks after the Competition and Markets Authority launched a taskforce to crack down on businesses that may be engaging in price gouging and to consider whether there have been any breaches of competition or consumer laws.

Which? investigators searched for brand names, including Andrex, Carex, Dettol and Kleenex, on Amazon Marketplace and eBay between April 23 and 29 and analysed the ‘buy it now’ results. Prices of household essentials were compared against those listed by supermarkets and pharmacies during the same period.

They found a pack of two 50ml bottles of Carex antibacterial hand gel that was £24.99 on Amazon instead of the usual £2 - around twelve times the price.

A pack of 10 Dettol lemon and lime floor wipes were priced at £18.99, more than nine times the usual £2 price.

Based on the visible eBay sales history for items, Which? found that thousands had been sold for at least double the price you would find them in the supermarket, including over 1,900 Dettol products, including household sprays and over 200 Carex branded items, such as handwash and antibacterial gel.

One eBay seller was charging £12.99 for a 400ml bottle of Dettol Anti-Bacterial Disinfectant Spray, despite the usual price of £1 in shops. Two 250ml bottles of ‘fun edition’ Carex hand wash were on sale for £15.94 - seven times the price you could buy them for in supermarkets.

A Which? spokesman said:"We recognise that action is being taken against price-gouging by both Amazon and eBay through blocking and removing large quantities of listings or offers and suspending accounts, but our investigations continue to find large numbers of essential products being listed for sale at inflated prices, suggesting measures from marketplaces alone are not enough and government intervention is needed."

Which?’s new 'price-gouging' reporting tool has also received hundreds of reports of inflated prices so far, six in 10 (58%) of which were about products sold on online marketplaces.

Of the rest, the majority were about supermarkets or large chain stores. A third of tool users also reported they are buying products even when they believe them to be at unfair prices.

The consumer organisation has heard from housebound vulnerable people who rely on essential items such as cleaning products to protect themselves from Covid-19 - and have reported the sky-high prices they have seen on online marketplaces.

Kathryn Taylor, 59, from Edinburgh has a chronic lung condition and has to stay at home due to serious issues with her immune system.

She saw a seller on Amazon Marketplace selling 1 litre of Dettol spray for £29.99.

She said: "It’s disgusting. I have had to use these products for years now for hygiene reasons for managing serious health conditions and the current shortages mean I have to try to look elsewhere if not available for my Tesco delivery, but I cannot afford to pay the prices." Which? is calling for emergency legislation to give regulators the tools to swiftly crack down on 'price-gouging' on certain essential products during this crisis, and any future ones.

Sue Davies, head of consumer protection at Which?, said: “I cannot be right that potentially thousands of people have paid unjustifiably high prices to buy essential items during this Covid-19 crisis. While welcome, it’s clear that measures being put in place by online marketplaces are not enough to stop coronavirus profiteering by those seeking to exploit the current situation.

“The government, working with the CMA needs to step in with emergency legislation to enable swift action to crack down on price-gouging and keep the price of essential items reasonable during crises both now and in the future.”

The first page of search results for Carex on Amazon Marketplace and found that more than half (56%) of the brand's products, including hand wash and hand sanitiser, were being sold for five times the typical supermarket price or more and one in 10 (9%) were on sale for 10 times the price. The consumer watchdog said 98% of those items on the first page of search results were on offer for double the typical price or more.

In similar examination of Dettol products which included antibacterial soap, wipes and spray, around six in 10 (63%) of listings were double the price or more.

On eBay, a 500ml bottle of Dettol surface cleanser, usually sold for £1.75 or less, was listed for more than £9 by one seller. In the reviews, a buyer said that they had been forced to buy it at an ‘exorbitant price’ for their elderly mother who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

An Amazon spokesman said: “There is no place for price gouging on Amazon. When a bad actor attempts to artificially raise prices on basic need products during a global health crisis, it’s bad for customers and the hundreds of thousands of honest businesses selling in our store. In line with our long-standing policy, we have recently blocked or removed hundreds of thousands of offers and pursued legal action against bad actors.”

An eBay spokesman said: “It is highly irresponsible of Which? to repeatedly mis-represent the reality of price gouging as part of its ongoing campaign against online marketplaces. eBay gives people a great way to access the items they need – especially during lockdown – and we invest heavily in measures to ensure they can do so safely.

“While a small minority of unscrupulous sellers do attempt to take advantage of other users, effective safeguards have been in place for weeks to prevent this.”

Which? said that despite having effective safeguards in place for weeks, eBay went on to remove all of the hundreds of listings of essential items being sold at inflated prices that the consumer organisation shared.