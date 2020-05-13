BRITAIN is facing a “significant recession” this year, Rishi Sunak has warned, after the economy shrank by a record 5.8 per cent in March due to the coronavirus.

The Chancellor pointed out how a recession was technically defined as two quarters of decline in GDP. The Office for National Statistics recorded in Q1 the fall-off in output was 2%; the much larger decline in March included just the first week of the lockdown. Estimates for Q2 point to a massive slump in output of around 25 per cent.

Mr Sunak, referring to the fall in GDP between January and March, said: “We've seen one here with only a few days of impact from the virus, so it is now very likely that the UK economy will face a significant recession this year and we are in the middle of that as we speak."

The grim statistics came as Downing St declined to comment fully on a leaked confidential Treasury report that estimated the coronavirus outbreak would cost the UK almost £300 billion this year and might require a hike in income tax, the end to the triple-lock on state pension increases and a two-year public sector pay freeze.

Trade unions, representing millions of public sector workers including nurses, firefighters and council staff, balked at the prospect of a fresh round of austerity, saying it would be unfair for ordinary workers to bear the brunt of the financial cost of the pandemic.

The latest ONS numbers show the first direct effect of the Covid-19 outbreak on the UK economy after the country was placed in lockdown to control the spread of the virus.

However, with the lockdown only coming into place on March 23, the second quarter will show the full extent of the hit to the economy after the UK ground to a standstill.

Jonathan Athow for the ONS, said: "With the arrival of the pandemic, nearly every aspect of the economy was hit in March, dragging growth to a record monthly fall.

"Services and construction saw record declines on the month with education, car sales and restaurants all falling substantially."

He added: "The pandemic also hit trade globally, with UK imports and exports falling over the last couple of months, including a notable drop in imports from China."

The Institute of Directors said the official data was a "sobering first glimpse of the economic turmoil caused by the outbreak".

George Brown, an analyst at Investec Economics, warned: "While the figures look ugly today, they are just the tip of the iceberg."

The March fall is the worst since records began in 1997. The Q1 drop is the biggest since the UK economy contracted by 2.1% between October and December in the 2008 recession that followed the financial crisis. It also compares with zero growth in the final three months of 2019.

But the ONS cautioned there was more uncertainty than normal over its first GDP estimate, given the challenges of collecting economic data amid the lockdown.

There is far worse pain to come. Last week, the Bank of England warned coronavirus could see the economy plunge by a further 25% in the second quarter and fall by 14% overall in 2020; the worst annual fall since records began.

The Bank also said Britain's unemployment rate could hit 9% between April and June as the lockdown battered firms across the economy.

The ONS figures showed that all sectors were hit in the first quarter with a 1.9% drop in services output marking the largest quarterly fall on record. Production output also fell by 2.1% driven by declines in manufacturing while construction output dropped by 2.6%.

The coincidence of the latest figures and the leak of the Treasury document about potential tax hikes and public sector cuts sparked deep concern from opposition politicians and unions about the prospect of another round of austerity, something Boris Johnson has previously suggested he was not considering in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Anneliese Dodds, the Shadow Chancellor, said: "A lack of resilience in our public services, caused by 10 years of underfunding, has made it harder to deal with the challenge of coronavirus.

"After all our public services and key workers have done to save lives during this pandemic, there must be no return to a society where we lack that resilience.

"Both the Chancellor and the Prime Minister must urgently make a statement rejecting these plans."

Her Labour colleague, Richard Leonard, the Scottish Labour leader, said: "It is deeply worrying that we are facing the largest quarterly contraction since the global financial crisis.

“We know that with recession will come a huge rise in unemployment. The extension of the Job Retention Scheme is welcome but we now need a quality trade union-backed Job Guarantee Scheme.”

He added: “The Scottish Secretary’s said this morning that ‘at some point you have to pay your debt back’, appearing to pave the way for future spending cuts. That would be a disaster.

“The biggest lesson from the Tories’ failed experiment of the last decade is that it is only through investment, and not cuts, that we can avoid prolonging an economic crisis."

Dave Prentis, General Secretary of the public service union Unison, said: "It's appalling that anyone in the Government is even contemplating freezing public sector pay. The public will be horrified by these cheap tactics.

"Throughout the lockdown, NHS, care, council, police and school staff have kept services running, saving lives, caring for the vulnerable and ensuring our communities are safe.

"Public service workers deserve proper recognition for these efforts and the Government should work with unions and employers to agree a handsome pay rise. Anything less would be a slap in the face to all of those we applaud each week," he added.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, pushed back on the £300bn figure referred to in the leaked document, saying: "It is too soon to get into those figures. I don't recognise those figures.”

“Time will tell but the careful management we are going through at the moment is the best way to ensure the economy can recover," he added.

The Treasury declined to comment on the report but it is understood that it is one of many documents put together by different teams to discuss ideas about future policy. One Whitehall source insisted the report did “not reflect Government policy".

The Conservatives pledged in their election manifesto last year that the party would not raise the rate of income tax, VAT or National Insurance, and would keep the pensions triple lock.

Asked whether the triple lock promise on pensions still stood, a Downing St insider said: "It's too early to speculate about any future decisions. We're facing a time of unprecedented economic uncertainty and we remain committed to the agenda that was set out in the Budget."

Asked if the Government had ruled out increasing income tax, ending the triple lock on the state pension or introducing a two-year public sector pay freeze, Robert Jenrick, the UK Government’s Communities Secretary, said at the daily Downing St press conference: “Those are matters for the Chancellor and he will no doubt return to some of those questions in future fiscal events if he wishes.”