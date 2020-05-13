Alfredo Morelos and his wife Yesenia have welcomed the birth of their baby girl.
The Rangers star and his partner announced that they were expecting a "princess" in February this year.
The Alfredo Morelos Foundation shared the exciting news of her birth earlier this evening.
A post reads: "The Alfredos Morelos Foundation congratulates Alfredo Morelos and his wife Yesenia on the birth of their daughter."
Floods of warm wishes have been flooding in to the couple from fans on social media.
One person Tweeted: "Congratulations Alfie to you and your new family."
Another said: "Congratulations to both on the birth of your wee girl."
