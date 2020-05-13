MORE than 160 frontline NHS and care workers have so far died during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through tributes from local NHS trusts and loved ones, PA confirmed the names of 165 health and social care workers who have died after contracting Covid-19 since March 11.

The list contains people who were working in roles shortly before their deaths where they were likely to come into contact with patients.

The figure is likely to be still lower than the true number of workers who have died, as the names of some victims will not yet be in the public domain.

In Scotland, they include Fiona Johnstone, a hospital administration worker at Biggart Hospital in Prestwick. Colleagues said she was “valued and highly regarded”. Her death was announced on May 7.

Robert Black, a paramedic, 52, had worked for the Scottish Ambulance Service for 28 years.

He died on May 2 with confirmed Covid-19 and was described as “an absolute gem of a man”.

Karen Hutton, a 58-year-old “much loved” care worker, died on

April 28 after testing positive for Covid-19.

She was employed as a staff nurse at Lochleven Care Home in Broughty Ferry, Dundee.

Angie Cunningham provided “amazing care” as a nurse for 30 years before she died at Borders General Hospital, where she worked, on April 22.

In a joint statement with NHS Borders Trust chief executive Ralph Roberts, Ms Cunningham’s family said: “Angie was a much-loved wife, mother, sister, granny and great granny, as well as a friend to many more.”

Kirsty Jones, healthcare support worker and mother of two, died on Monday after working for 24 years with NHS Lanarkshire, where she was described as a “selfless and bright” employee.

Her husband, Nigel, said: “She was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and nurse. A void has opened in our hearts that will never be filled.”

Jane Murphy, 73, was a clinical support worker at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where she worked for almost 30 years, first as a cleaner before being retrained as a clinical support worker.

“Jane would help anybody out, but would tell you if you were wrong,” a friend said.