In a dying patient’s final moments, nurses leave the room to let the family grieve.

It is a time for partners, families and friends to offer that tight squeeze of the hand, and say their goodbyes for the last time.

But now, those working on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis find that often, their faces are the last that many will ever see.

Laura Veitch is a nurse in one of Scotland’s busiest hospitals, working all hours to make sure her patients in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) are never alone.

On more than one occasion, the 29-year-old has held the hands of Covid-19 patients as they pass away, and comforted families who had witnessed the devastating moment miles away through video chat.

“It never gets any easier,” she said. “I’m seeing people, unfortunately, lose their lives, who’ve been married for decades, and instead of their long-term partners sitting with them, it’s me.

“Relatives are relying on you to be the one to hold their hands. You are the last person that this patient is ever going to see, and it is devastating.”

Nurses across Scotland have found themselves taking on the role of partners, parents, children and siblings for many of the more than 3,000 patients who have not seen the other side of their coronavirus fight.

“I’ve been on the phone to a relative and they’ve just spoken on loudspeaker while their husband or wife just passes away,” Laura explained, her voice beginning to crack at the memory.

“That’s the most difficult thing. We’re trying to support the patient in their last moments, but we also want to be there for the family.

“They could be miles away, or living just down the road, but they just physically can’t be here to say goodbye.”

For Laura, these situations are all the more heart-breaking as she performs her duty against a backdrop of several personal sacrifices.

She has not seen her fiancé, Joe Stewart, since last November; he was due back from Afghanistan, where he is working as an electrician at a military airfield, last month for their wedding in June, but with the country in lockdown and Laura’s work in the intensive care unit, it has been impossible for him to return.

“We’ve obviously had to postpone the wedding until next year,” she said.

Laura Veitch and her twin sister, and her niece, Ruby.

“As soon as the crisis began, I just knew it wasn’t going to happen.”

The pair have started planning their big day over video chat, but Laura admits that she does not know when she will be able to hold her fiancé again.

“As soon as the crisis began, I told my family that I couldn’t see them,” she explained. “My twin sister had a gorgeous baby girl in January, but I haven’t seen her since she was six weeks old. It’s too risky. My nieces and nephews are growing up so much, and I honestly can’t wait to see them again.”

Laura is just one of thousands of nurses across Scotland who are risking their own lives to help some of the country’s most vulnerable coronavirus patients.

Students and retired medics have joined what she describes as a “community, united” front – something that she says the country would be worse off without.

“This is going to be one of those massive moments in your life that you’ll look back on and never forget,” she said.

“But I’ll also never forget the people that I’ve met along the way.

“People in ICU – they don’t moan, they don’t complain. Everyone has just pulled together to support each other, and I can’t thank everyone enough."

